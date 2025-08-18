NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / When disaster strikes, World Central Kitchen sets up food kitchens serving hot, delicious, and nutritious meals to those who have lost everything. They have served millions of meals around the world. FedEx provides World Central Kitchen with donated transportation support. This support ensures that critically needed materials and cookware reach, with speed and efficiency, devastated and often remote locations. The relationship is a testament to the power of collaboration, where logistics meets compassion.

Nowhere is this spirit of compassion more wonderfully captured than at the World Central Kitchen headquarters. There, a vibrant wall mural stands as a permanent tribute. It depicts a FedEx truck laden with supplies, while a FedEx plane soars overhead. The imagery specifically recalls relief efforts in Maui after the tragic wildfires, a powerful reminder of how their forces converged to help a community in despair.

Having its iconic trucks and planes portrayed in such a meaningful way is truly an honor for FedEx. It's not just a painting; it's a meaningful acknowledgement of a relationship built on shared values and a commitment to serving humanity. The mural serves as a daily inspiration, a visual representation of the bond between two organizations dedicated to delivering not just goods, but hope.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/meals-miles-and-a-mural-a-story-of-world-central-kitchen-and-fedex-1062142