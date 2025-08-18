The iconic Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. returns to neighborhoods with fanfare - honoring its legendary coupon, regardless of expire date, online and in storeMURRAY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) (the "Company"), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy BABY, and a blockchain asset portfolio, today announced that it will change its corporate name to Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. and its common stock will begin trading under the ticker symbol BBBY on the New York Stock Exchange effective August 29, 2025."Our name change is highlighting one of the most valuable pieces of intellectual property that investors and consumers know today and does not change our intense focus on growing revenue, achieving profitability in the near term, and monetizing valuable blockchain assets," said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer. "We remain laser focused on growing the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, building Overstock.com back to a billion-dollar nameplate and unlocking value within our blockchain assets particularly tZERO and GrainChain.""Accelerating growth and profitability for the Bed Bath & Beyond brand requires capital allocation discipline, increased use of data science, improvements in our asset light BedBathandBeyond.com platform, and the return of some of America's most trusted consumer brands to its Omnichannel offering," said Lemonis. The Bed Bath & Beyond comeback is underway with its first store conversion in Nashville, Tennessee which has experienced significant traffic and revenue alongside nationwide media coverage with a de minimis capital investment. Over the next 24 months, the companies plan to convert additional Kirkland's locations into small to midsize format Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores, and will continue to accept the legendary Bed Bath & Beyond coupon, no matter how old, both online and in-store.The renewed brand combines its billion-dollar BedBathandBeyond.com platform with localized, capital-efficient stores offering curated assortments in small to midsize locations, providing an improved customer experience with great products available at the right time, place, and price points by triangulating modern technology and transaction trends with enterprise consumer data.Beyond, Inc. will continue to trade with ticker symbol BYON until the close of market on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. will begin trading with ticker symbol BBBY when markets open on Friday, August 29, 2025. No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol change. The Company's common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.About BeyondBeyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Murray, Utah, is an ecommerce-focused retailer with an affinity model that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands, offering a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to enhance everyday life through quality, style, and value. The Company currently owns Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy BABY, and other related brands and websites as well as a blockchain asset portfolio. The Company regularly posts information and updates on its Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding our strategy, our name change, store openings, our geographic footprint, and the timing of any of the foregoing. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on July 29, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.ContactsInvestor Relationsir@beyond.compr@beyond.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250818463354/en/