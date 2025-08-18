Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment Celebrates Kim Bryden's Service as Foundational Board Member

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, announces that Kim Bryden, a founding Independent Director of its board, will be stepping down from her position. Her departure comes as she expands her leadership across multiple initiatives focused on food entrepreneurship and local economic development.

Kim was one of the first members of Land Betterment's Board of Directors, joining at the Company's inception in 2020. She brought a strong background in food systems and a strategic mindset focused on creating economically vibrant, locally rooted supply chains.

As the Founder and CEO of Cureate, a mission-driven firm working to build an empowered and interconnected local supply chain, Kim has been a driving force behind a more resilient and community-based food economy. She has continued to push that mission forward by splitting her time between several Cureate-led initiatives, including her work in the Mid-Atlantic and across the Mid-South.

"Kim took a chance on us, and we are extremely grateful," said Kirk Taylor, President of Land Betterment. "She brought energy, vision and a deep understanding of what it takes to create lasting change. From spending time in Central Appalachia learning directly from local entrepreneurs to helping us think big about how regional economies can thrive, Kim has played an important role in shaping our approach. Kim remains a valued partner and friend to the Land Betterment team, and we look forward to seeing where her leadership and creativity take her next."

During her tenure on the board, Kim's guidance helped Land Betterment stay connected to the needs of small businesses and local food systems. Her entrepreneurial mindset and ability to bridge corporate, community, and institutional interests left a lasting mark on initiatives like Betterment Harvest and the Entrepreneur Zones, where inclusivity and innovation remain central.

"It has been an honor to serve on the Land Betterment board and contribute to such a thoughtful and purpose-driven organization," said Bryden. "I will continue to cheer on the team and support their work from afar. Land Betterment is creating something truly meaningful, and I look forward to watching its continued growth and impact."

Kim was recently profiled in the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal in a feature titled "The Road to Resilience." The article highlights her leadership in building more inclusive and locally rooted food systems through her work at Cureate. Her commitment to supporting small businesses and creating community-driven economic opportunities closely reflects the values she brought to her role at Land Betterment. You can read the full article here on page 12.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

