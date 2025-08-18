The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Bronchiectasis

Copay Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Bronchiectasis

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new copay assistance program for people living with bronchiectasis. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, and deductibles.

Bronchiectasis is a chronic lung disease where people are unable to properly clear mucus. People living with bronchiectasis experience a buildup of mucus in the lungs that can cause infections and coughing fits. Nearly half a million Americans currently live with bronchiectasis. [1]

"Living with bronchiectasis means more than managing a chronic lung condition-it involves unpredictable flare-ups, ongoing treatment, and the financial strain of affording those costs," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to our generous donors, our Bronchiectasis Copay Assistance Program helps ease that burden, allowing people to focus on their health rather than the next medical bill."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (833) 426-2085 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages nearly 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley

Senior Director of Communications

margaret.figley@tafcares.org

