Roadzen Inc.: Roadzen Addresses Inaccurate Reporting of Analyst Expectations in Q1 FY2026 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today clarified its fiscal first quarter 2026 results following inaccurate reporting by certain media outlets.

Strong Q1 Results

On August 13, 2025, after market close, Roadzen reported record first-quarter revenue of $10.9 million, up 22% year-over-year, along with continued sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, which was a full quarter ahead of analyst expectations, and Q1 FY2026 GAAP EPS of $(0.05). These results were largely consistent with expectations from the analysts who actively cover the Company.

Inaccurate Media Reports

On August 14, The Motley Fool published an AI-generated article - later syndicated across Nasdaq.com, AOL, and several other widely read platforms - that incorrectly stated analyst revenue expectations for Roadzen's Q1 were more than $21 million, implying the Company had missed estimates by over 50%. These figures were not issued by Roadzen's covering analysts and had no factual basis. Roadzen reiterates that its reported revenue of $10.9 million - modestly below estimates of $11.4 million (a 4.8% variance) - and GAAP EPS of $(0.05) were in line with analyst expectations.

Corrections and Retractions

On August 15, The Motley Fool corrected its article and added an editor's note acknowledging that incorrect analyst estimates had been used. The Nasdaq version of the article has since been removed.



The analysts who cover Roadzen - Allen Klee of Maxim and Ashok Kumar of ThinkEquity - both carry "Buy" ratings, with price targets of $4 and $5 respectively.

Rohan Malhotra, CEO and Founder of Roadzen, commented, "We delivered a solid quarter across all fronts, and remain focused on growing the business and creating long-term value for our investors."

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen's mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 323 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

