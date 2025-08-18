Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025
18.08.2025 18:24 Uhr
UCC ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES KEY LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT IN EMEA

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UCC ENVIRONMENTAL (UCC), a global leader in sustainable engineered solutions for air pollution control, water/wastewater treatment, and solids handling, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andreas Beckers to Managing Director of UCC PLAKON GmbH (PLAKON), the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) engineering and execution arm of UCC Environmental. This leadership change marks an exciting chapter in the company's continued growth and commitment to excellence in mission-critical industries.

UCC Environmental

Andreas Beckers - Managing Director UCC PLAKON

As Managing Director of PLAKON, Andreas will oversee the company's operations across the EMEA region, leading strategic initiatives, driving business growth, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality engineering solutions across multiple industries. He will be responsible for guiding technical teams, strengthening customer relationships, and aligning PLAKON's capabilities with the broader goals of the UCC Environmental family. Andreas holds an academic degree in engineering from the Technical University of Aachen, Germany. He brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the international EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) plant contracting business.

"Andreas' customer-focused mindset and commitment to excellence embody our core values of collaboration, innovation, and teamwork," said Kevin McDonough, President of UCC Environmental. "His leadership will strengthen our presence across the EMEA region and position PLAKON for continued growth in multiple industries."

This leadership transition reflects UCC's ongoing commitment to the growth and long-term success of PLAKON. UCC remains deeply committed to strengthening customer relationships, expanding its capabilities, and delivering excellence across all aspects of its operations.

About UCC Environmental

UCC Environmental is a global leader in environmental solutions specializing in solids handling, wastewater treatment, and pollution control technologies for power generation, mining, and heavy industrial markets. Since 1920, the company has been dedicated to designing, supplying, constructing, and maintaining world-class systems engineered to meet the unique demands of utility and heavy industry providers. Its robust team of research and development engineers, designers, and supply chain experts ensures exceptional performance, uncompromising quality, and on-time delivery of manufactured components and replacement parts. With a global network of sales and service professionals, we proudly support customers and installations across six continents.

Website: www.uccenvironmental.com

Media Contact
Dawn Williams
Director, Global Marketing & Communications
UCC Environmental
Phone: 847 473 5900
Email: contactucc@uccenvironmental.com

UCCPLAKON

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660483/UCC_Enviro_01_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752577/UCCPLAKON_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ucc-environmental-announces-key-leadership-appointment-in-emea-302532423.html

