Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 33, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 11 August 2025 and 15 August 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 497,182 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 11 August 2025 75,126 336.2295 25,259,577.42 12 August 2025 106,800 335.9381 35,878,189.08 13 August 2025 104,390 338.6734 35,354,116.23 14 August 2025 97,948 339.8628 33,288,881.53 15 August 2025 112,918 345.5130 39,014,636.93 Total accumulated over week 33 497,182 339.5042 168,795,401.19 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 2,245,457 334.7836 751,742,140.99

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 15 August 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares2 1,234,611,900 496,056 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 60,168,067 - 60,168,067 Number of outstanding shares 1,174,443,833 496,056 1,174,939,889

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

