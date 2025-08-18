Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
18.08.25 | 18:56
173,84 Euro
-0,25 % -0,44
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,84173,9418:58
173,84173,9418:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2025 18:34 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INSPIRED AI PTE. LTD.: TalkMe Brings a Penguin to Life at Google I/O, Redefining AI Language Learning

AI-native app showcases storytelling power and user stickiness with 1M+ learners

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalkMe AI, the flagship product of Singapore-based Inspired AI, turned heads at Google I/O with a fully AI-generated brand film built on Google's Gemini, Veo 3, and Flow models. The short tells the story of a penguin learning English under the mantra "Don't worry. Give it a try!"-earning laughter, tears, and viral shares.

Rather than focusing on feature lists or technical jargon, TalkMe highlights the confidence that comes from everyday communication. This storytelling-first approach reflects the company's mission: to make language learning as natural and expressive as real life.

The showcase also underscored TalkMe's deep collaboration with Google since joining the Google for Startups Accelerator in 2024. Beyond stage presence, the product has already won users' trust: paid learners use the app 3-4 times per week, speaking over 2,000 words weekly, with more than 60% still active after three months. The app maintains a 4.8+ global store rating and reached No.1 on ProductHunt in March 2025.

With over 1 million learners and a curriculum spanning 10,000 lessons, TalkMe has built what it calls the "TalkMe Universe"-11,000+ user-generated scenarios that personalize learning at scale. Its upcoming release will let users create complete lessons from a single sentence, signaling the next step toward an education AI Agent.

Guided by its slogan, "Real talk. Real confidence.", TalkMe is proving that language learning powered by generative AI can be simple, human, and inspiring.

About Inspired AI
Founded in 2023 in Singapore, Inspired AI develops AI-native applications that transform education and communication. Its flagship product, TalkMe AI, is redefining how people learn and practice languages worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.talkme.ai

Media Contact
Lea
Head of Marketing
Inspired AI
Lea@talkme.ai


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.