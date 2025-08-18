Anzeige
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
18.08.2025 19:02 Uhr
Vertosoft and Govly Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Public Sector ISV Accelerator Program

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Vertosoft and Govly have formed a strategic partnership to launch the premier go-to-market accelerator for software companies entering the public sector. The collaboration combines Vertosoft's public sector expertise with Govly's market intelligence platform to drive scalable success for early-stage Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) through the new Jumpstart ISV Accelerator Program.

Vertosoft x Govly

Vertosoft x Govly

Through this partnership, early-stage ISVs will gain access to Govly's AI-powered intelligence and capture solutions for public sector procurement. Their platform delivers centralized visibility, automated opportunity alerts, and actionable market insights-capabilities that have helped customers like Tricentis triple their public sector pipeline and win more contracts.

"By integrating Govly's advanced market intelligence into our VertoDesk platform, we're empowering emerging technology vendors with the tools they need to rapidly validate and scale their public sector business," said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to accelerating innovation and delivering impactful solutions to government customers."

"Vertosoft has a proven track record of enabling technology companies to succeed in the public sector," said Mike Weiland, CEO and Co-Founder of Govly. "Together, we are building the gold standard for public sector go-to-market acceleration, giving early-stage ISVs a competitive edge from day one."

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market.

About Govly

Govly is the new leader in government procurement software, enabling companies to discover, collaborate on, and win more government business. Founded by government contracting veterans and backed by top-tier investors including Y Combinator and Insight Partners, Govly offers enriched, organized, and actionable procurement data with a modern, user-friendly experience.

Contact Information:

Mary Dawson
Digital Marketing Manager
info@vertosoft.com
571-707-4132

Nicole Bongianino
Channel Marketing Specialist
nicole.bongianino@vertosoft.com
571-707-4130

SOURCE: Vertosoft



