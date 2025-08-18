NIU Invest SE (NIU), headed by Austrian investor Cevdet Caner, completed its subscription for new Ordinary Shares in Critical Metals PLC (Critical Metals) giving NIU an aggregate of 61,402,390 new Ordinary Shares, representing a majority 60.34% stake in the company.

Critical Metals has a 70% stake in the Molulu Project, a cobalt and copper mining asset near Lubumbashi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Molulu Project was previously mined by artisanal miners, and Critical Metals acquired the project in September 2022. Critical Metals plans to further develop and expand the Molulu Project's mining operations to realize the asset's full value. Caner stated, "We are thrilled to complete this acquisition in the Democratic Republic of Congo and begin work on growing the operation and accelerating local development."

NIU is a leading Europe and US-based investment company focused on entrepreneurship and value creation, with the goal of becoming a fully integrated mining investor and operator with assets across North America, Latin America, Africa, and Europe. Cevdet Caner has invested in the mining and property sectors for over two decades. NIU plans to make further mining acquisitions in 2025, building a diverse portfolio of critical assets that drive long-term growth and align with the global demand for key inputs to advanced industries and cutting-edge technologies.

