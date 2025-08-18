TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
110.29
GG00B90J5Z95
15th August 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at15th August 2025
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346
Date: 18thAugust 2025
