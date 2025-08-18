New product will allow customers to launch, manage and create AI agents on the Deel platform

Deel, the leading global payroll and HR platform, today announced its AI Workforce, an integrated hub to launch, manage and create AI agents and workflows, hosted on the Deel platform. Deel AI Workforce will allow businesses to easily add AI agents to a company's workflow, surfacing information from Deel's HR and payroll platform, where critical data and core processes already live.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250818288059/en/

Deel AI Workforce

Stretched payroll and HR teams are facing increasing demands and SHRM's latest Workforce Report shows that more than half of HR professionals say their teams are understaffed. Deel AI Workforce meets these challenges head-on, relieving HR leaders of admin-heavy tasks like approvals, suggesting actions in areas like recruitment and surfacing information to leaders to make smarter, real-time decisions.

Deel AI Workforce will include 7 specialized AI agents designed for specific HR and payroll needs including:

The Hiring Guru: A talent acquisition agent which instantly analyzes role requirements and budget to recommend the most strategic countries to source candidates, removing search burdens and improving hiring outcomes.

A talent acquisition agent which instantly analyzes role requirements and budget to recommend the most strategic countries to source candidates, removing search burdens and improving hiring outcomes. The PTO Fairy: A time off agent which automatically analyzes requests, flags coverage gaps, and updates Deel so approvals happen faster without risking downtime.

A time off agent which automatically analyzes requests, flags coverage gaps, and updates Deel so approvals happen faster without risking downtime. The Border Buddy: A compliance agent which geolocates IP addresses and compares them to local tax rules to keep "work from anywhere" arrangements compliant.

A compliance agent which geolocates IP addresses and compares them to local tax rules to keep "work from anywhere" arrangements compliant. The Schedule Sheriff: A workforce planning agent which identifies scheduling gaps across time zones and shifts to ensure continuous coverage.

A workforce planning agent which identifies scheduling gaps across time zones and shifts to ensure continuous coverage. The IT Guy: An IT equipment agent which recommends devices based on team roles and headcount to standardize procurement and boost efficiency.

An IT equipment agent which recommends devices based on team roles and headcount to standardize procurement and boost efficiency. The Goodbye Genie : An offboarding agent which recommends the exact compliant offboarding steps based on location, worker type, and tenure to ensure a smooth and compliant process.

: An offboarding agent which recommends the exact compliant offboarding steps based on location, worker type, and tenure to ensure a smooth and compliant process. The Payroll Detective: A payroll agent which flags payroll anomalies before payout, checking every variable against set rules and thresholds to prevent errors.

Launching today in Beta, Deel customers can leverage the AI Workforce to instantly deploy pre-built functional agents across HR, payroll, talent acquisition, finance and operations. Each AI agent is built on the knowledge of 2,000+ in-country experts, able to instantly operate compliantly in 150+ countries and measurable, with the ability to track hours saved, tasks completed and errors reduced, inside the platform. Customers will also be able to build custom agents.

Soon customers will be able to integrate other agents from tools like Slack and Zapier into Deel, making adoption natural and impact immediate. In the future AI agents will be a core part of the workforce, with employees able to manage, hire and fire agents based on business needs and workflow.

"AI agents mark a turning point for global work," said Alex Bouaziz, Co-founder and CEO of Deel, "For HR and payroll leaders that means going above simply automating tasks. It's about baking AI into already-used and loved technology to remove the barriers that slow teams down. This will allow human creativity, ideas, talent, and opportunities to move as freely as the businesses they power."

Deel customers can join the AI Workforce waiting list here.

About Deel

Deel is the all-in-one payroll and HR platform for global teams. Built for the way the world works today, Deel combines HRIS, payroll, compliance, benefits, performance, IT asset equipment management into one seamless platform. With AI-powered tools and a fully owned payroll infrastructure, Deel supports every worker type in 150+ countries-helping businesses scale smarter, faster, and more compliantly. Discover how Deel makes global work simple at deel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250818288059/en/

Contacts:

press@deel.com