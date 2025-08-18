Valsoft Corporation Acquires Three SaaS Companies from SOVRA: Carrus, Polygon, and The Broker Forum

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of three established business units from SOVRA (formerly mdf commerce inc.): Carrus, Polygon, and The Broker Forum. These strategic acquisitions strengthen Valsoft's position across multiple specialized industries, including jewelry, automotive aftermarket, and electronic components.

Carrus, established in 2002, provides comprehensive management software to auto parts distributors, wholesalers, and auto repair shops. Known for its robust, scalable solutions tailored to the secondary automotive aftermarket, Carrus helps clients streamline operations, drive sales, and build customer loyalty.

Polygon, founded in 1984, is the premier online marketplace for jewelry professionals. It connects thousands of vetted members-jewelers, wholesalers, and manufacturers-across 17 dynamic channels for diamonds, gemstones, watches, and more. With over 725,000 active inventory listings and more than 5,000 new posts per week, Polygon supports the jewelry industry with real-time trading, business intelligence, and a trusted professional community.

The Broker Forum, launched in 1996, is a leading global eMarketplace for brokers and distributors in the electronic components industry. With over 60 million in-stock line items and more than 100,000 daily part searches, the platform enables secure, efficient international trade among vetted members across the globe.

"These three business units represent high-performing solutions with strong brand equity and long-standing customer relationships," said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of SOVRA. "We are proud of what these teams have accomplished and confident that Valsoft will provide the strategic focus and support they need to thrive in the next chapter of their growth."

The transaction aligns with Valsoft's proven strategy of acquiring and growing mission-critical software companies while preserving their independence and entrepreneurial culture.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carrus, Polygon, and The Broker Forum to the Valsoft portfolio," said Antonino Piazza, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "Each company brings a legacy of trust, deep industry expertise, and loyal customer bases. We look forward to supporting their continued innovation while honoring the unique strengths that have made them leaders in their respective sectors."

The acquired businesses will continue to operate independently under their existing brands, with support from Valsoft's ecosystem of operational best practices and long-term growth planning.

Valsoft was represented internally by Louis-Philippe Lacasse (Senior Legal Counsel) and David Felicissimo, (General Counsel). mdf commerce inc. was represented by Dechert LLP.

About SOVRA

SOVRA (former mdf commerce inc.) brings together over two decades of expertise, uniting the strengths of trusted brands like Bidnet Direct, Periscope, and MERX under one platform. Today, SOVRA connects more than one million suppliers with over 7,000 public sector agencies across North America, creating the largest, most dynamic procurement network on the continent. For agencies, SOVRA simplifies sourcing, expands vendor access, and drives better procurement outcomes. For suppliers, it opens the door to real opportunities, giving businesses of all sizes a direct path to government contracts. Focused on transparency, efficiency, and impact, SOVRA delivers modern public procurement solutions that help agencies optimize budgets and help suppliers grow. Learn more at www.SOVRA.com. About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies with the goal of driving long-term growth and value creation. Valsoft partners with companies to provide operational support, capital, and strategic expertise while allowing them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit. Headquartered in Montreal, Valsoft has a presence in over 20 countries and operates in more than30 vertical markets. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com

