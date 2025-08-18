Token Communities Ltd.: The Most Advanced Solar Power Tech Company is Joining APOZ

Everpower Energy is Helping Texas to become the leading state in clean energy

HOUSTON TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID:TKCM) has reached an agreement with a major solar panel and power storage manufacturer to set up their final assembly plant at APOZ (Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone) in Chambers County, Texas.

According to Mr. David Champ, the President & CEO of the company, as the APOZ (Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone) that Dr. John Lin, the Chairman of Everpower Energy Inc. has formed his Texas company last week, and is working on relocating his production plant in APOZ next year. Dr. Lin is very pleased with the strategic location, and the benefits of FTZ + QOZ (Free Trade Zone + Qualified Opportunity Zone) combined, which can significantly maximize the operating performance and the bottom-line profit of his company.

Highlights of Everpower Energy (Perovskite Solar Panel & Power Storage System) -

100MW Perovskite Panel Manufacturing Project (Phase One),

Strategic Goal: Establishing the very first commercial-scale perovskite thin-film solar panel manufacturing plant in the U.S. as the pioneer in the next generation solar technology,

Capital Break-Down: 130 million dollars funded by existing & new shareholders,

Facility Space: 150,000. Sq.ft.

Job Creation: 100+

Phase Two: Additional $ 250 million dollars to be raised, expand to 1 GW production capability.

Projected Annual Revenue: $ 200 million dollars

10 GWh Energy Storage System Manufacturing Project -

Facility Space: 1 million Sq.Ft. of 4 th generation immersion liquid-cooled battery energy storage systems,

Total Investment: 1.6 billion dollars,

Estimated Annual Revenue: $ 1.2 billion dollars.

Dr. Eric Fang, Co-Founder of the APOZ project further added, as Texas in located right in the center of Sunbelt states between the Pacific Coast and Atlantic Coast, it has many advantages for Everpower Energy to relocate and set up its assembly plant at APOZ.

Ms. Tina Pei Wise, Director of Coordination further commented, we are very pleased to have Everpower to join us at APOZ, we are looking forward to have it as our tenant and a strategic partner in clean and renewable energy technology.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

