Luna Health, Inc.: Luna Diabetes Raises Series A Financing to Advance its Automated Insulin Delivery Solution For Insulin Pen Users

Luna is the world's smallest iCGM-compatible insulin patch pump with a first-of-its-kind fully closed-loop algorithm designed to make automated insulin delivery easier, lower cost, and accessible to millions on multiple daily injections.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Luna Health Inc., a medical device company pioneering a first-of-its-kind method of insulin delivery for insulin pen users, today announced the closing of its $23.6M Series A financing led by Vensana Capital, with participation from the Swiss Diabetes Venture Fund, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Winklevoss Capital, and other prominent investors with deep expertise in diabetes technology and value creation. The funding will accelerate development of Luna, the world's smallest insulin patch pump paired with the firm's fully closed-loop insulin dosing algorithm, created to serve the vast majority of people with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) and Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) who rely on insulin pens.

Luna's first-in-class, low-profile, iCGM-compatible, low-cost patch pump delivers automated doses of rapid-acting insulin during sleep, when over 80% of the glucose improvement from traditional pump-based automated insulin delivery happens, without requiring people with diabetes to make the leap to full-time pump therapy. By focusing on where automation has the greatest impact on glucose control, Luna dramatically reduces complexity, lowers costs, and reduces barriers to adoption, thereby making automated insulin delivery accessible to millions of people worldwide who are either unwilling or unable to wear a traditional pump 24/7.

"We are incredibly excited and fortunate to partner with Vensana Capital to accelerate bringing to market our products that solve the single largest problem in all of diabetes - nighttime glucose control for pen users," added Jon Brilliant, co-founder and CFO of Luna. "Vensana's track record and leadership in the medical device ecosystem further bolsters the world-class team of employees and advisors that we have assembled to tackle this problem."

"Luna is solving a challenge the diabetes field has struggled with for decades-bringing the benefits of automation to injection users," said Justin Klein, MD, JD, co-founder and Managing Partner at Vensana Capital, a leading venture capital and growth equity firm dedicated to medtech innovation. "Luna's platform has the potential to fundamentally expand the reach of automated insulin delivery and drive measurable improvements in outcomes for people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes."

The company will use the Series A funding to advance regulatory submissions, conduct clinical studies, build manufacturing capacity, and expand clinical and market access programs -- all to make automated insulin delivery much more accessible to people with diabetes.

About Luna Health Inc.

Luna Health Inc.'s mission is to empower millions using insulin pens to manage their diabetes effortlessly while they sleep. Its flagship product, Luna, combines the world's smallest insulin patch pump with a fully closed-loop algorithm to automate insulin delivery during sleep and support users across the day, without requiring a switch to a full-time insulin pump. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Luna develops solutions that are simple to start, easy to live with, and available through insurance. Learn more at lunadiabetes.com.

Media Contact

Luna Health Inc.

press@lunadiabetes.com

About Vensana Capital

Vensana Capital is a venture capital and growth equity investment firm dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurs who seek to transform healthcare with breakthrough innovations in medical technology. Founded in 2019, Vensana has approximately $1 billion in capital under management and is actively investing in development and commercial-stage companies across the medtech sector, including medical devices, data science-oriented solutions, life science tools & diagnostics, and tech-enabled services. Vensana's investment team has a history of successfully partnering with entrepreneurs behind industry-leading companies, including Artelon, Cameron Health, CardiAQ, Cartiva, CV Ingenuity, CVRx, Epix Therapeutics, Inari Medical, Intact Vascular, Lutonix, Neuwave Medical, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Relievant Medsystems, Sequent Medical, Topera, Ulthera, Veran Medical Technologies, Vertiflex, and Vesper Medical. Learn more at www.vensanacap.com.

SOURCE: Luna Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/luna-diabetes-raises-series-a-financing-to-advance-its-automated-insu-1061735