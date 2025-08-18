Construction Company Achieves 650% Revenue Growth With Payroll4Construction

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Lawler Construction, a Cleveland-based commercial remodeling company specializing in groceries, schools and churches, has dramatically improved payroll efficiency since implementing Payroll4Construction, the construction payroll service from Foundation Software. The family-owned business, which has grown from $2 million to $15 million in annual revenue, credits the integrated payroll solution as essential to managing their expanding workforce.

Jim Lawler has worked with Foundation Software since founding his construction company in 2006. He first implemented FOUNDATION® accounting software to establish consistent job costing and payroll processing right at the start. However, as the crew grew, he struggled to keep up with his increasing payday duties. He quickly turned to the services offered by Payroll4Construction.

"Payroll4Construction took our payroll burden right off our plate," said Tom Lawler, Vice President of Lawler Construction. "We've grown almost every year since I joined, and all the payroll services, plus that integration with FOUNDATION, saves us countless hours every week. We can do a lot more in our day now."

The payroll experts at Payroll4Construction manage W-2s, direct deposits, checks, handling taxes and compliance requirements that previously required significant manual effort.

The time savings are incredible," explained Tom Lawler. "What used to take us hours of manual calculations and paperwork now happens automatically. We can focus on growing our business instead of wrestling with payroll compliance."

After nearly two decades of partnership, the Lawler family continues to rely on both FOUNDATION and Payroll4Construction as essential business tools. "The payroll integration between the systems has been game-changing for us," said Tom Lawler. "It's not just about saving time - it's about having confidence that everything is done correctly and compliantly."

Read the full Lawler case study to see the complete journey.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdictional processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Lawler Construction

Founded in 2006, Lawler Construction is a family-owned commercial remodeling company serving the Greater Cleveland area, specializing in projects for grocery stores, schools, libraries and churches. Explore there services at https://www.lawlerconstruction.com/.

