Action Against Hunger: We All Hope for a Safe, Quiet Night

Tetiana's Story of Living Through the War in Ukraine

KHARKIV, UA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / The beginning of the war was terrifying. I woke up to the sound of explosions, but at first, I thought it was fireworks. Then I got a call from a friend who told me, "We're under attack." I ran to the basement with my husband. We could hear the sound of jets above our heads.

We spent a week in the basement. But food became scarce, and we had to go out eventually. I remember standing in a line of 200 people at the supermarket. One day, a rocket fell nearby, but I stayed - we needed food. We bought whatever we could find, but there was no bread, pasta, or rice. Soon, prices skyrocketed. Transport became expensive. At train stations, some people abandoned pets and belongings in an attempt to escape. After a week of war, we realized our lives would never be the same.

At the end of March 2022 - although spring had already begun - it was snowing, something I'll never forget. We fled from Kharkiv to Dnipro. From March to June 2022, we lived in difficult conditions; sometimes we were in offices, sleeping on the floor alongside others who had nowhere else to go. We stayed with relatives of friends who kindly offered us their flat. Later, our friend's IT company moved the remnants of their office from Dnipro to Lviv, and we moved with it. The company set up a small kitchen and toilets and brought in mattresses and pillows. Volunteers were incredibly supportive, bringing bread, cookies, and tea.

After four months, we made the decision to return to Kharkiv. Our family needed us, and the company could no longer support us. The conflict in Kharkiv had slightly improved, though shelling continued at night and in the early morning. Returning was emotionally difficult. Everything felt strange.

After 11 years in education, I decided to change my path. Although teaching is important, I felt I wasn't making the impact I wanted. Together with my husband and a fellow teacher, we founded a small charity to support vulnerable people. We still run it today, distributing clothes, hygiene kits, and books. Then I found a translator position at Action Against Hunger.

Life is more stable now than it was in 2022, but the fear remains. We can't plan even a month ahead. On Monday, I was at the Solidarités International office when a nearby explosion shook the doors. We had to take refuge between two walls to protect ourselves. Just last night, there were drone attacks and shelling. I had chamomile tea and magnesium to calm down. Children react differently - some hide, and others think it's just fireworks. In other parts of the oblast (region), the situation is worse. The Russian army advances slowly, and on the outskirts, you can hear the fighting.

Many people are seeking psychological support to cope with the situation. At Action Against Hunger, my team worked with an external psychologist who supported the children in our programs as well as the employees. I felt like I was carrying a heavy stone, and I was relieved to be able to put it down at last.

The economic situation remains dire for many. During the first months of the war, rental costs dropped - but now they have risen even higher than before. Food prices are also high, while salaries and pensions remain low. Supermarkets are operating, but many people can't afford to shop there. In rural areas, people try to grow their own food and sell it locally.

We have had to adapt. We keep working and trying to find moments of joy. Cultural events continue; our opera performs in shelters, and schools hold activities underground. Since the war began, the sense of community has grown immensely. We take care of each other, especially the elderly and children. The sense of national identity has also grown. On August 24, it was heartening to see so many people celebrating Ukraine Independence Day.

Despite everything, I find small joys in daily life. We all hope for peace - and a safe, quiet night.?

***

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Action Against Hunger on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/we-all-hope-for-a-safe-quiet-night-1062403