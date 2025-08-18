UNICO National Honors Italian American Excellence at 102nd Annual Convention in Fort Lauderdale

Convention highlights include new leadership, academic endowment, and awards gala celebrating leaders in public service, business, military, arts, and humanitarian work

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / UNICO National, the largest Italian American service organization in the United States, hosted its 102nd Annual Convention, presented by Inserra Supermarkets, in Fort Lauderdale, celebrating culture, service, and leadership while honoring extraordinary Italian Americans.

UNICO National Italian American Gala



The convention elected Joseph Nasello as the new UNICO National President who brings proven leadership and an ambitious vision. UNICO also announced a landmark financial gift to Florida Atlantic University to endow a Chair in Italian American Studies-securing a legacy of cultural education for generations to come.

The convention's highlight was the Italian American Awards Gala, proudly sponsored by Ellavoz Impact Capital and hosted by ESPN NFL National Correspondent Sal Paolantonio. The illustrious event brought together leaders in business, politics, the arts, and the military to honor outstanding achievement and service.

This year's honorees included:

Fred Voccola - UNICO Lifetime Achievement Award for Business Leadership . As co-founder and Vice Chairman of Kaseya, Voccola helped grow the company into one of the world's largest privately held software firms, while also supporting veterans, children, and animal welfare causes through the Cooper Voccola Family Foundation.

Florida State Senator Jason Pizzo - UNICO Lifetime Achievement Award for Public Service Leadership Award . Pizzo, was recognized for his principled leadership on critical policy issues such as safety, housing, food security, and job creation.

Captain David Drummond, USAF - DeFilippo American Hero Award , honoring courage and service in defense of the nation.

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Roger Casalengo, US Army - Anthony Fornelli American War Veteran Award , recognizing a distinguished military career and veteran advocacy.

Sergeant Keith Aiello, USMC - John Basilone Freedom Award , celebrating valor and dedication to the ideals of freedom and democracy.

Denise Ingui - Joseph P. Cianci, Esq Humanitarian Award , for her tireless service to communities in need and commitment to advancing compassion-driven causes.

Eric Genuis - Antonio Rizzuto Award, awarded for his inspiring music serves as a force for healing and hope.

"UNICO was proud to honor these outstanding leaders," said Joseph Nasello, UNICO National President. "From Senator Pizzo's advocacy to Fred Voccola's business leadership, from decorated military heroes to inspiring humanitarians and artists-each embodies the excellence, sacrifice, and generosity we celebrate as Italian Americans."

Awards were presented by community leaders including Robert Hutchins, Ellavoz Impact Capital CEO, and Monmouth County Commissioner Ross Licitra. Convention Chairman Cav. Ralph Contini thanked sponsors Ellavoz Impact Capital, Larry Inserra, Joe Moglia, Jerry Colangelo, Fifth Element AI, Voccola Family, Pizzo Family, Furino & Sons, Hackensack Meridian Health, Newport Capital Group, PrivaMedis Concierge Medicine, Creamer, Monmouth County SPCA, Cooper Voccola Family Foundation, Silver Stone Investment Management, PSEG, and ESPN, noting "this year's honorees join past luminaries like Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano, PSEG CEO Ralph LaRossa, Mario Andretti and coach John Calipari."

Founded in 1922, UNICO National has become a cornerstone of Italian American service and philanthropy, awarding more than $1 million annually in scholarships and charitable initiatives. From funding Alzheimer's and cancer research to supporting food banks, shelters, and mental health programs, UNICO continues to make a profound impact nationwide.

Contact Information

UNICO National

consultant@unico.org

202-750-0248





SOURCE: UNICO National

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/unico-national-honors-italian-american-excellence-at-102nd-annual-convention-in-fort-laud-1061983