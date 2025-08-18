Bird River Resources Inc.: Bird River Announces Grant of Stock Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Bird River Resources Inc. ("Bird River" or the "Company") (CSE:BDR) announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants to acquire a total of 1,475,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CDN $0.08. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the CSE-V. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring August 14, 2030. The Options will vest immediately following the grant date.

About Bird River

Established in 1958, Bird River is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based diversified resource company which currently holds a net royalty smelter interest in a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. Management and the Board of Directors are currently focused on the resource industry. Additional information regarding the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Bridgman, CEO & Director

Bird River Resources Inc.

Tel: 1-877-587-0777

Email: jonbirdriver@gmail.com

