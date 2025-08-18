Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie: Greg Laurie Reports 10,000 Baptized After 3rd Annual 'Jesus Revolution Baptism' at Historic Location

"We Never Saw Anything Like This," Said Pastor and Evangelist Greg Laurie.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Harvest Ministries, led by pastor and evangelist Greg Laurie, announced an extraordinary milestone-10,000 baptisms in just the past two years, through church and mass baptism events. In keeping with similar events in 2023 and 2024, this year's 3rd Annual Jesus Revolution Baptism was held at Pirate's Cove in Newport Beach, California on Saturday, August 16.

Greg Laurie at Pirate's Cove

Pastor and evangelist Greg Laurie speakers to people at the 3rd annual Jesus Revolution Baptism at Pirate's Cove in Newport Beach, CA.

This same site was used for baptisms during the Jesus Movement in the 1960s and '70s and was depicted in the 2023 Lionsgate film, "Jesus Revolution."

People gathered from across the country with lines that stretched from the beach, climbed over the rocks and wrapped along the seawall. On Sunday, Laurie recounted to his congregation how one attendee, a truck driver from Utah, watched the "Jesus Revolution" film and traveled to Saturday's event to make his public profession of faith.

"Even during the peak of the Jesus Movement 50 years ago, we never saw anything like this," Laurie said. "God is clearly at work, and I believe we're seeing true signs of revival."

Notably, this event occurred less than one month after the Harvest Crusade at Angel Stadium, which drew a capacity crowd of over 45,000 and featured more than 6,500 professions of faith on July 19-marking one of the most powerful responses in the event's 35-year history.

Milestone Baptism Events:

• July 2023 - The 1st Annual Jesus Revolution Baptism at Pirate's Cove welcomed over 4,500 baptisms.

• July 2024 - The 2nd Annual Jesus Revolution Baptism at Pirate's Cove contributed over 2,000 more baptisms.

• August 2025 - The 3rd Annual Jesus Revolution Baptism at Pirate's Cove saw over 2,100 baptisms.

• Since 2023 - Harvest Christian Fellowship, founded by Greg Laurie, has seen over 1,700 baptisms within its congregation, bringing the cumulative baptisms to over 10,000.

About the Events

Harvest Crusades are large-scale evangelistic outreaches founded in 1990 by Greg Laurie. On July 19, 2025, the Harvest Crusade at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA drew more than 45,000 in-person attendees (with another 200,000 online) and saw 6,500 professions of faith.

Begun in 2023, the Annual Jesus Revolution Baptism is a mass baptism event that embraces both the heritage and imagery of the historic Jesus Movement of the 1960s and '70s, depicted in the 2023 "Jesus Revolution" film.

Greg Laurie is the founder of the Harvest Crusades and senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, with campuses located in California and Hawaii. He is a renowned evangelist, bestselling author and inspiration for the 2023 "Jesus Revolution" film. He leads annual Harvest Crusades, large-scale evangelistic events that share the gospel with thousands in stadiums worldwide.

