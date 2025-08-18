Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2025 22:10 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FloQast Forms Strategic Alliance with Deloitte Australia to Accelerate Financial Transformation

Alliance combines FloQast's AI-powered automation platform with Deloitte Australia's professional services expertise to deliver greater value to clients

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2025, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte Australia to deliver financial transformation for clients across multiple industries and service lines. The collaboration will bring together FloQast's powerful AI platform and Deloitte Australia's deep expertise to streamline the financial close process and drive efficiency gains.

"We're thrilled to partner with Deloitte Australia to help organizations make their accounting and finance operations smarter, faster, and more agile," said Mike Whitmire, Co-founder and CEO of FloQast, CPA*. "This alliance will empower accounting teams with innovative, AI-driven tools that unlock efficiency and allow them to thrive in the face of unprecedented change."

The alliance with FloQast is poised to bring notable benefits to various service lines and industry focuses within Deloitte Australia. Specifically, the advisory and consulting service lines stand to enhance financial transformation offerings through streamlined financial close processes. Harnessing AI for advanced automation and data analysis, the alliance aims to reduce manual efforts, improve accuracy, and unlock valuable insights from financial data.

"We are delighted to announce our strategic alliance with FloQast, a collaboration that will significantly enhance the value we deliver to our clients," said Brian Cameron, Director of Accounting and Reporting Assurance at Deloitte Australia. "This alliance underscores Deloitte Australia's commitment to driving finance transformation, where innovative solutions and expertise converge to enhance business performance, elevate operational efficiency, and foster sustained growth for our clients."

*inactive

About FloQast
FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake - FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

Contact:
John Siegel
Senior Content Marketing Manager
Communications Lead
john.siegel@floQast.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.