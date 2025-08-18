Anzeige
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.08.25 | 22:00
2,460 US-Dollar
-6,11 % -0,160
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2025 22:14 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Reports Q2 2025 Revenue Growth of 317% Year-Over-Year

Revenue Surges to $2.6 Million as Strategic Acquisitions and Multi-Sector Expansion Drive Accelerated Growth;

Implemented $2 Million in Annualized Cost Reductions During the Quarter

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), $LASE, a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights (versus Q2 2024):

  • Revenue increased 317% to $2.6 million compared to $0.6 million

  • Gross profit expanded 341% to $1.4 million with gross margins improving to 53.5%

  • Successfully implemented plan to reduce $2 million in annualized expenses during the quarter

  • Net loss included approximately $0.8 million in interest expense classified under "Other Income (Loss) compared to $0.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented:

"Q2 demonstrated the accelerating momentum of our strategic transformation, with revenue growth exceeding 300% year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter. Our expanded capabilities through the CMS acquisition continue to resonate strongly with customers, evidenced by significant wins including a Fortune 500 appliance manufacturer and a premier global manufacturing services provider. The announced Beamer acquisition further strengthens our 'Made in America' positioning and creates a powerful distribution platform with coast-to-coast reach.

"Equally important, we delivered on our commitment to operational discipline by implementing $2 million in annualized cost reductions while maintaining our growth trajectory. Our gross margins expanded to 53.5%, demonstrating an improved product mix as we scale our diversified laser solutions portfolio. We believe these results validate our strategic vision and position us well for sustained profitable growth."

Carlos Sardinas, Chief Financial Officer of Laser Photonics, added:

"Our Q2 financial performance reflects the successful execution of our dual strategy of growth acceleration and operational efficiency. Additionally, this quarter's results included the incremental headcount from the CMS acquisition, which closed in Q4 last year. The $2 million in annualized cost reductions implemented during the quarter will provide full benefits in subsequent periods, positioning us for improved operating leverage as we integrate our recent and future acquisitions."

Business Highlights

Strategic Acquisitions & Integration: Building on the successful CMS acquisition completed in Q4 2024, Laser Photonics announced the strategic acquisition of Beamer Laser Marking Systems in June 2025. Beamer's historical performance of $3+ million in annual revenue (according to its prior owner) provides immediate revenue opportunities, while its established distribution network of 19 tech centers and 5 demonstration showrooms creates a powerful platform for cross-selling LPC's comprehensive laser solutions portfolio.

CMS Continued Success: Control Micro Systems secured significant orders from a Fortune 500 home appliance manufacturer and a premier global manufacturing services provider, highlighting the division's expertise in custom-engineered laser marking solutions. These wins demonstrate CMS's proven ability to deliver exceptional value to industry leaders across diverse sectors including precision manufacturing and high-reliability OEM markets.

CleanTech Industrial Expansion: Laser Photonics received an order for its CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040 (CTIR-3040) through W.W. Grainger for use by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). This strategic win validates the technology's effectiveness in transportation infrastructure applications and strengthens LPC's relationship with Grainger's extensive distribution network serving 4.5 million customers worldwide.

Operational Excellence: The Company successfully implemented $2 million in annualized headcount reductions during Q2 2025, demonstrating disciplined cost management while maintaining growth momentum. These reductions help offset higher operating expenses from acquired companies, with full benefits expected to materialize in subsequent quarters.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
laser@haydenir.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value data)
(unaudited)

As of June 30, 2025 (Unaudited)

As of December 31, 2024 (Audited)

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

78,522

$

533,871

Accounts Receivable, Net

877,522

973,605

Contract Assets

657,103

759,658

Inventory

1,476,637

2,338,759

Other Assets

256,118

58,567

Total Current Assets

3,345,902

4,664,460

Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net

1,652,952

1,872,034

Intangible Assets, Net

5,138,861

5,458,522

Other Long Term Assets

316,378

316,378

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

4,486,758

4,840,753

Total Assets

$

14,940,851

$

17,152,147

Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts Payable

$

1,484,062

$

531,268

Account payable - affiliates/RP

126,739

27,988

Short term loan

1,210,923

-

Short term loan - affiliates/ RP

620,000

-

Deferred Revenue

319,872

55,383

Contract Liabilities

1,577,417

1,042,090

Current Portion of Operating Lease

440,468

649,989

Accrued Expenses

562,342

266,717

Total Current Liabilities

6,341,823

2,573,435

Long Term Liabilities:

Lease liability - less current

4,262,061

4,366,419

Total Long Term Liabilities

4,262,061

4,366,419

Total Liabilities

10,603,884

6,939,854

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized. 0 Issued: 0 shares were outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

-

-

Common Stock Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,301,087 issued and 14,276,150 outstanding as of June 301, 2025 and 14,282,395 issued and 14,257,458 outstanding as of December 31, 2024

14,276

14,257

Additional Paid in Capital

15,565,439

17,886,159

Retained Earnings (Deficit)

(11,208,938

)

(7,754,313

)

Shares to be issued

-

100,000

Treasury Stock

(33,810

)

(33,810

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

4,336,967

10,212,293

Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

$

14,940,851

$

17,152,147

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

3 Months Ended

6 Months Ended

June 30,2025 (Unaudited)

June 30, 2024 (Unaudited)

June 30,2025 (Unaudited)

June 30, 2024 (Unaudited)

Net Sales

$

2,598,975

$

623,435

$

4,889,257

$

1,366,426

Cost of Sales

1,208,871

308,081

2,359,387

665,204

Gross Profit

1,390,104

315,354

2,529,870

701,222

Operating Expenses:

Sales & Marketing

256,635

266,282

874,334

402,891

General & Administrative

697,265

435,776

1,597,299

792,042

Depreciation & Amortization

339,123

245,894

576,134

431,210

Payroll Expenses

928,482

238,703

1,769,343

447,158

Research and Development Cost

131,287

60,232

247,973

107,923

Total Operating Expenses

2,352,792

1,246,887

5,065,083

2,181,224

Operating Income (Loss)

(962,688

)

(931,533

)

(2,535,213

)

(1,480,002

)

Other Income (Expense):

Interest Expense

(813,400

)

Other Income

2,186

Total Other Income (Loss)

(811,214

)

(2,723

)

(919,412

)

37

Income (Loss) Before Tax

(1,773,902

)

(934,256

)

(3,454,625

)

(1,479,965

)

Tax Provision

-

-

-

-

Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,773,902

)

$

(934,256

)

$

(3,454,625

)

$

(1,479,965

)

Deemed Dividend from Software Acquisition

(6,615,000

)

(6,615,000

)

Net Comprehensive loss attributed to Common Shareholders

(1,773,902

)

(7,549,256

)

(3,454,625

)

(8,094,965

)

Earning (Loss) per Share:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(0.15

)

Loss per share (attributable to common shareholders)

(0.12

)

(0.71

)

(0.24

)

(0.82

)

Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding

14,276,150

10,589,108

14,273,878

9,924,908

Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

2025 (Unaudited)

2024 (Unaudited)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Loss/Gain

$

(3,454,625

)

$

(1,479,965

)

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities:

Bad Debt

7,655

-

Debt discount amortization

71,008

-

Shares issued for compensation

33,336

Distribution to affiliate

(2,420,701

)

(2,198,993

)

Depreciation & Amortization

576,134

431,210

Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities:

Accounts Receivable

88,429

370,348

Contract Assets

102,555

-

Inventory

847,289

132,034

Prepaids & Other Current Assets

(197,553

)

(366,448

)

Net Change, Right-of-Use Asset & Liabilities

40,118

-

Accounts Payable

1,051,545

(24,804

)

Contract Liabilities

535,327

-

Accrued Expenses

295,625

(53,924

)

Deferred Revenue

264,490

(96,550

)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

(2,192,704

)

(3,253,756

)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of Property, Plant an Equipment

-

(12,934

)

Purchase of Research & Development Equipment

(6,900

)

(4,095

)

Leasehold Improvements

(15,660

)

(182,719

)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(22,560

)

(199,748

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

IPFS Loan

(29,458

)

-

Borrowings on debt

2,550,000

-

Borrowings on debt

(1,380,627

)

-

Short term Loan From Affiliate

620,000

-

Common stock .01 x 100,000,000

-

(92,533

)

Common stock .001 x 100,000,000

-

12,253

Additional Paid in Capital

-

80,280

Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities

1,759,915

-

Net Cash Flow for Period

(455,349

)

(3,453,504

)

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period

533,871

6,201,137

Cash and Cash Equivalents- End of Period

$

78,522

$

2,747,633

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Shares issued for Investment

100,000

-

Transfer demo inventory to PPE

14,833

-

Share issued for purchase of license

-

6,615,000

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-reports-q2-2025-revenue-growth-of-317-year-over-year-1062358

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
