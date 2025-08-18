Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - JJR Wood Holdings Inc., beneficially owned and controlled by Jeffrey Wood, announces today that on August 13, 2025, it acquired a US$12,500,000 principal amount secured convertible debenture (the "Debenture") and 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") in the capital of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (the "Company"), as part of the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "Transaction").

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Mr. Wood, directly or indirectly, beneficially owned and controlled, an aggregate of 644,860 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") representing approximately 0.25% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on both an undiluted basis and a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Transaction, Mr. Wood, directly or indirectly, beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 644,860 Common Shares, 6,250,000 Warrants and the Debenture, representing approximately 0.25% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis. Mr. Wood will have the right to own, after conversion in full of the Debenture and exercise of the Warrants, 64,200,136 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (after giving effect to the conversion of the full amount of Debenture and exercise of the Warrants issued under the Transaction).

Mr. Wood has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

SOURCE: JJR Wood Holdings Inc.