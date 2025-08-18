ERP Advisors Group Offers a Free Live Event Examining How the Right Technology Platform Can Help Businesses Scale

On Thursday, August 21st, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will evaluate why growing businesses should pursue a technology platform strategy to achieve ambitious growth.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will examine the evolving role of technology platforms and how a platform approach to ERP can propel your business forward now and for years to come.

In the new age of ERP where a sea of options can overwhelm even the savviest of decision-makers, Shawn Windle will utilize his expertise to:

Define what a technology platform is and how it differs from an ERP alone.

Break down the benefits that can be achieved with a platform strategy.

Identify how the right platform will help your business scale for the future.

Outline key functionality or considerations when changing your ERP strategy.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/how-the-right-technology-platform-can-help-your-business-scale

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

