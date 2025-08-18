Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Vanity Capital Inc. (TSXV: VYC.H) ("Vanity" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 22, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $500,000. The terms of the offering were revised from those originally announced in order to comply with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the NEX Board.

The private placement was completed at two pricing levels:

10,000,000 units at a price of $0.01 per unit for gross proceeds of $100,000; and

8,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $400,000.

Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance. No flow-through shares were offered.

No new Control Person, as defined under the policies of the Exchange, was created as a result of the offering.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital purposes, to fund ongoing operations, and to support the Company's property investigations, exploration activities, potential acquisitions and project development. The Company does not anticipate any proceeds of the private placement will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties of the Company; or to persons conducting investor relations activities.

A cash finder's fee of 6%, totaling $29,400, representing 6% of the gross proceeds from a portion of the financing, was paid to T-Bone Ventures Inc., which is not a Non-Arm's Length Party of the Issuer, in accordance with Exchange policies.

All securities issued under the offering, being units comprised of common shares and warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, expiring on December 19, 2025, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Vanity

Vanity's legacy business was the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties in Canada. The Company's current principal business activity is focused on the identification and evaluation of opportunities to acquire one or more exploration properties in Canada. Additional details regarding the Company are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Vanity's issuer profile.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

VANITY CAPITAL INC.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

