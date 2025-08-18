Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Acquires Copperline Property in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 16, 2025, it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a 100% interest in the mineral claims known as the Copperline property (the "Copperline Property"), located in north-central British Columbia. The Acquisition was completed in accordance with a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 14, 2025 with Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV: ZC) (the "Vendor").

The Copperline Property consists of eight mineral claims totaling approximately 4,502 hectares, situated near Skutsil Knob at the south end of the Driftwood Range, approximately 120 km north-northeast of Smithers, British Columbia. As of the date hereof, seven of the eight mineral claims have been transferred to the Company, and the Vendor and the Company are working together to effect the transfer of the eighth mineral claim.

Acquisition Terms

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to acquire the Copperline Property from the Vendor in exchange for consideration comprised of:

a cash payment in the aggregate amount of $350,000, consisting of (i) a payment of $100,000 paid at or prior to the closing date (the " Closing Date "), and (ii) a payment of $250,000 to be made by the Company on the first business day that is six (6) months after the Closing Date (the " Completion Date ");

the issuance of 500,000 common shares (the " Consideration Shares "), with (i) 200,000 Consideration Shares issued on the Closing Date, and (ii) 300,000 Consideration Shares to be issued on the Completion Date; and

the grant by the Company to the Vendor of a 2% net smelter returns royalty, payable on all production from the Copperline Property, of which 1% will be eligible for repurchase by the Company at any time within five (5) years of the Closing Date for a one-time payment of $1,000,000 (the "Net Smelter Royalty").

In addition to the foregoing, if the Company publishes a mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with Form 43-101F1 of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of the Copperline Property (the "Resource Estimate") disclosing any combination of measured, indicated or inferred mineral resources in excess of either (i) 500,000,000 pounds of copper, or (ii) 15,000,000 ounces of silver, then the Company will pay the Vendor an additional amount of $1,500,000 (the "Bonus"), consisting of:

a cash payment in the amount of $750,000; and

the issuance of that number of common shares having an aggregate value equal to $750,000 (the "Bonus Shares"), at a deemed issue price per Bonus Share equal to the ten (10) day volume weighted average of the common shares on the CSE, or such other stock exchange on which the common shares may be listed from time to time immediately prior to the publication of the Resource Estimate.

The Consideration Shares and the Bonus Share (if any), when issued, will all be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of such common shares.

There are no finder's fees payable in connection with the Acquisition.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Acquisition, including the Completion Date, future payments under the Agreement on the Completion Date or with respect to the Bonus, the Net Smelter Royalty, the publication of a Resource Estimate, the receipt of final acceptance from the TSXV, the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, the prospects of the mineral claims forming the Copperline Property, which is not at an advanced stage of development, the Company's anticipated business and operational activities, and the Company's plans with respect to the exploration and development plans of the Company's flagship Star Project, the Indata Project or the Copperline Property. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

