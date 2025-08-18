Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or the "Company") one of the nation's largest most trusted senior housing operators, is pleased to announce its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Hutchinson, along with senior executives and members of its leadership team, will attend the Fall National Investment Center (NIC) Conference in Austin, Texas, from September 8-11, 2025.

The team will be available for one-on-one meetings with capital providers and ownership groups, prospective investors, and industry peers to share updates on the Company's latest innovations, operational strategies, and performance trends. Attendees are encouraged to reach out in advance to secure one-on-one meetings with Discovery's senior leadership team during the conference.

To schedule a meeting during Fall NIC, please contact Corporate and Investor Communications at llepore@discoverymgt.com.

12 th Annual InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast, August 26-27, Atlanta

Discovery is also pleased to announce its participation at the InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 27, 2025. Brennan Hughes, VP of Sales, will participate on a panel titled "Operations and Marketing: What are the Key Drivers for Success in 2025?"

For additional information please visit the InterFace Seniors Housing conference website here.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 40,000 units across more than 360 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 18,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262865

SOURCE: Discovery Senior Living