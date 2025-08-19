Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Free Battery Metal Limited (CSE: FREE) (Formerly, Titus Energy Corp.) (the "Company" or "Free Battery") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated July 3, 2025, the Company has completed (the "Closing") its acquisition of 1544256 B.C. Ltd. ("1544"), the owner of the Lac Binette property (the "Lac Binette Property"), located in Quebec's Upper Laurentians, situated just 1.2 km west of the Mitchinamecus Reservoir, in exchange for 1,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.38 per share, for a deemed transaction value of $380,000. In connection with the Closing, the Company also issued 100,000 common shares of the Company (the "Finder Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.38 per share as a finder's fee to two finders for their role in introducing the Company to 1544. The Consideration Shares and Finder Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from issuance. 1544 acquired the claims constituting the Lac Binette Property on June 16, 2025 for aggregate deemed consideration of $10,000, being $5,000 paid in cash and 100,000 common shares of 1544 issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.

The Company also wishes to rectify a typographical error in its July 3, 2025 news release (the "Prior Release"). Whereas the Prior Release referenced 1544 as "15442568 B.C. Ltd.", 1544's full corporate name is "1544256 B.C. Ltd."

About Free Battery Metal Limited

Free Battery Metal Limited is a publicly traded company exploring for Lithium. Free Battery is committed to responsible mining practices and is actively exploring the Mound Lake Property in northwestern Ontario, a property comprised of 243, single-cell unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 4,860 hectares, and the Lac Binette property in Quebec's Upper Laurentians, a property comprised of two mineral claims totaling 117.6 hectares. The Company sees lithium and other rare metals as critical commodities in supporting the global move towards green technologies including the transition to electric vehicles. For more information, visit www.freebatterymetal.com.

