The Palace Company to Transform Tourism in Turks and Caicos With Two New Luxury Resorts

MIAMI, FL AND TURKS AND CAICOS / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / The Palace Company and the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands signed a development agreement to bring two world-class luxury resorts to the islands: Moon Palace The Grand - Turks and Caicos and Le Blanc - Turks and Caicos.

The Palace Company and the Government of the Turks and Caicos sign landmark development agreement for Moon Palace The Grand and Le Blanc Turks and Caicos

The signing ceremony, held at the Office of the Premier & Public Policy in Grand Turk, was led by the Hon. Premier C. Washington Misick and Gibrán Chapur, CEO of The Palace Company. This milestone marks a significant step forward in positioning Turks and Caicos as one of the Caribbean's most desirable high-end destinations.

Located on one of the most stunning beaches in the entire Caribbean, the new properties will redefine the luxury travel experience in the region. Moon Palace The Grand - Turks and Caicos will offer spacious oceanfront rooms and suites, world-class dining across multiple gourmet restaurants, a state-of-the-art spa, extensive entertainment facilities, and attractions designed for guests of all ages. Le Blanc - Turks and Caicos, an adults-only sanctuary, will provide the pinnacle of elegance with personalized butler service, fine dining, and a tranquil atmosphere for discerning travelers.

Construction licenses are expected to be granted within the next six months, with groundbreaking scheduled to begin immediately following the opening of Moon Palace The Grand - Punta Cana. This development reflects The Palace Company's long-term vision for sustainable tourism growth, creating new economic opportunities, generating hundreds of local jobs, and investing in community development initiatives.

"This project is about creating the best resort experience in Turks and Caicos, on what I believe is the most beautiful beach I've seen in the entire Caribbean," said Gibrán Chapur, CEO of The Palace Company. "We are proud to bring an unprecedented standard of luxury to the island while ensuring our developments benefit the local economy and protect its natural beauty."

The launch of Moon Palace The Grand - Turks and Caicos and Le Blanc - Turks and Caicos will mark a new era for the archipelago, enhancing its position on the global luxury travel map and delivering unforgettable experiences to visitors from around the world.

About The Palace Company

The Palace Company is synonymous with luxury and unparalleled hospitality. The distinguished conglomerate currently comprises four distinct brands: Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, a luxurious collection of European plan hotels and resorts in Italy, and an all-inclusive natural island resort in the Maldives; the luxury, all-inclusive Palace Resorts in Cancun, Playa del Carmen & Cozumel; the family-friendly all-inclusive Moon Palace Resorts in Cancun & Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and the 5-diamond, adults-only Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Cancun & Los Cabos.

