The Palace Company Breaks Ground on $700 Million Moon Palace The Grand - Montego Bay, Ushering in a New Era of Luxury in Jamaica

The Palace Company and Government of Jamaica Break Ground on Moon Palace The Grand - Montego Bay, a USD $700 Million Landmark Resort With Exclusive Benefits for Palace Elite Members

MIAMI AND MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / The Palace Company proudly announces the groundbreaking of Moon Palace The Grand - Montego Bay, marking a bold new chapter in its decade-long journey in Jamaica. The ceremonial event was led by Dr. Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, and Gibrán Chapur, CEO of The Palace Company.

The Palace Company proudly announces the groundbreaking of Moon Palace The Grand - Montego Bay, marking a bold new chapter in its decade-long journey in Jamaica.

With an investment of USD $700 million, this new resort reaffirms The Palace Company's deep commitment to the island and its people. Once completed, Moon Palace The Grand - Montego Bay will stand as a flagship for luxury in the Caribbean, featuring 1,200 elegantly designed rooms and exclusive overwater bungalows, 13 world-class restaurants and bars, Jamaica's largest spa experience, a thrilling water park, FlowRider®, bowling, an iconic third-level infinity pool, and access to championship golf.

In 2015, The Palace Company launched Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios with an initial investment of $250 million USD. That vision has since contributed to over 1,200 local jobs, supported Jamaican talent, and integrated sustainability and community development into every aspect of its operations.

"This project is much more than a resort - it's a testament to our continued faith and love for Jamaica, its people and their great future," said Gibrán Chapur, CEO of The Palace Company. "With Moon Palace The Grand - Montego Bay, we're not just building new rooms; we're building opportunity, empowering local communities, and shaping unforgettable experiences that will echo around the world."

"The Jamaican Government welcomes this major investment in Montego Bay, which will boost our economy, strengthen our tourism sector, and create thousands of jobs," said Prime Minister Andrew Holness. "We are proud to partner with The Palace Company in bringing this vision to life and securing Jamaica's place as a global luxury destination."

Moon Palace The Grand - Montego Bay is expected to generate 3,000 local jobs, further strengthening Jamaica's economy and hospitality sector.

As The Palace Company celebrates 10 years in Jamaica, this new investment reflects a shared commitment to building a brighter, more prosperous future - together.

About The Palace Company

The Palace Company is synonymous with luxury and unparalleled hospitality. The distinguished conglomerate currently comprises four distinct brands: Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, a luxurious collection of European plan hotels and resorts in Italy, and an all-inclusive natural island resort in the Maldives; the luxury, all-inclusive Palace Resorts in Cancun, Playa del Carmen & Cozumel; the family-friendly all-inclusive Moon Palace Resorts in Cancun & Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and the 5-diamond, adults-only Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Cancun & Los Cabos.

