KYOTO, Japan, Aug 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - The Value Research Center at Doshisha University proudly announces The Valuism Conference 2025, taking place August 28?29, 2025, in a hybrid format, both in-person in Kyoto and online. The conference will run daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM JSTA New Framework for Value CreationThis inaugural Valuism gathering aims to advance a novel integrative framework, Valuism, designed to address pressing challenges in sustainability, long-term resilience, and multistakeholder value creation. Attendees will explore how philosophical insight, cutting-edge technologies (e.g., AI, blockchain, big data), and cross-sector collaboration can foster transparency, ethical decisionmaking, and realtime measurement of value.Featuring keynote speeches, expert panels, and interactive sessions, The Valuism Conference 2025 will cover:- Philosophical foundations and real-world applications of Valuism Strategies for monetizing and scaling intangible assets- The role of emerging technologies in sustainable and ethical business practices- Cross-sector approaches that benefit companies, communities, shareholders, employees, and the environment.Registration and TicketingA range of ticket options accommodates different audiences:General Admission (in-person) - JPY15,000, Corporate Admission (for up to 3 participants) - JPY40,000, Online Admission - JPY5,000, Student Admission - JPY3,000, Students from Kansai universities (Doshisha University, Osaka University, Kyoto University, Kobe University and Kansai University) can attend for freeThe Valuism Conference 2025 offers a unique opportunity for leaders in academia, business, government, and civil society to shape a more holistic and responsible value paradigm for the 21st century.For full program details, speaker bios, and registration, visit:The Valuism Conference 2025 page on the Value Research Center site.https://www.valueresearchcenter.com/valuismconference2025About the Value Research CenterFounded in November 2021, the Value Research Center (VRC) at Doshisha University is dedicated to developing frameworks, metrics, and reporting tools that capture value generated or lost across seven stakeholder domains: the organization, shareholders, customers, employees, partners, society, and the planet. https://www.valueresearchcenter.comContact:Value Research Center, Doshisha UniversityEmail: psugai@mail.doshisha.ac.jpSource: Value Research Center (VRC)Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.