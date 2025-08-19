Liverpool, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Adxom has launched a link-building marketplace that connects businesses directly with publishers for quality placements, aiming to improve backlink quality, speed up SEO campaigns, and eliminate SEO Outreach Hassles.

In the competitive SEO world, finding a reliable link-building service or an expert link-building agency is often a costly and frustrating process. This often involves cold emails, long email chains with no resolution, and getting ghosted.

Adxom, a next-generation link-building marketplace, introduces an approach designed to address these challenges. The platform connects businesses directly with publishers, including site owners and verified contributors, creating a more streamlined and transparent link placement process.

Adxom: Link Building Service Connecting Businesses Directly to Verified Publishers

Tackling One of SEO's Most Persistent Problems

Many organizations turn to link-building agencies for help with search rankings, but still face hurdles such as hidden publisher lists, extended campaign durations, and manual outreach methods that can slow results.

Adxom removes these bottlenecks by connecting buyers directly to the publishers who will host their backlinks. This direct connection can shorten project timelines and give buyers more control over their link-building strategies.

Key benefits of Adxom's link-building service include:

Direct Publisher Contact - Work directly with site owners and verified contributors

- Work directly with site owners and verified contributors Transparent Costs - Transparent rates without agency markups or hidden fees

- Transparent rates without agency markups or hidden fees Custom Targeting - Filter by niche, domain authority (DA), and domain rating (DR)

- Filter by niche, domain authority (DA), and domain rating (DR) Placement Reliability - 180-day money-back protection

Delivering Faster Results

By reducing reliance on manual, unstructured outreach, Adxom enables campaigns to progress from selection to live placement in a more organized and predictable manner.

"We built Adxom to solve the exact problem every marketer has faced: endless link-building outreach with little return," said Mikolaj Tomczyk, spokesperson for Adxom. "Our marketplace delivers the effectiveness of a premium link-building agency while giving clients more control, transparency, and affordability."

Built for Startups and Enterprises Alike

Adxom's link-building service scales to suit businesses of all sizes. Startups can find cost-effective placements that fit tight budgets, while larger organizations can secure multiple high-authority links to support complex SEO strategies. The marketplace includes thousands of publishing opportunities, from niche blogs to globally recognized sites.

Impact on the SEO Industry

By focusing on transparency and direct engagement, Adxom's platform reflects a broader shift in SEO towards more open and accountable practices. As search engines continue to emphasize link quality and relevance, services that connect buyers directly with vetted publishers are becoming increasingly relevant to modern SEO strategies.

About Adxom

Adxom is a link-building marketplace that enables businesses to connect directly with publishers. Its platform is built to support transparent site selection and direct collaboration, offering an alternative to traditional link-building services and link-building agencies.

To learn more, visit Adxom.com and explore the platform.

