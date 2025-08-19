Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Vera Clinic, the 2021 European Medicine Award Winner for Medical Excellence in the Hair Transplant Surgery category, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Houston Rockets for the 2025-2026 NBA season. As the exclusive hair transplant provider for the Houston Rockets, the clinic has drawn attention across the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.





Vera Clinic was founded in 2013 in Istanbul by Kazim Sipahi. Since then, it has become a global name in hair restoration, known for its signature Sapphire FUE technique, Oxycure post-operative therapy, and transparent treatment packages trusted by over 40,000 patients worldwide. Rather than working with a local sponsor, the Houston Rockets selected a clinic based in Istanbul, reflecting the growing recognition of international providers in global healthcare.

This moment reflects a shift in how Turkey is being seen on the global healthcare map. Once known mainly for budget-friendly treatments, Turkey is now attracting international attention for its medical quality, innovative procedures, and certified specialists, particularly in the fields of cosmetic surgery, hair restoration, and regenerative therapy. The partnership builds global trust by placing Turkish medicine on a world stage. It highlights innovation by showcasing Turkish contributions to medical science, such as Sapphire FUE and Oxycure. It repositions the narrative, shifting perceptions of Turkey from simply affordable to medically advanced. It contributes to national growth, with Turkey's medical tourism sector contributing over $2.5 billion annually as of 2024, fueled by cross-border partnerships and international certifications.

"Partnering with the Houston Rockets is a reflection of what has been built over the last decade," said Kazim Sipahi, the CEO of Vera Clinic. "From day one, transparency, science, and ethical care have been priorities. To be acknowledged by an institution like the Rockets means the standard is global."

When a top NBA team places its trust in a clinic, fans and followers take notice. For patients who travel to Istanbul, Vera Clinic offers full-package solutions. Airport transfers, hotel stay, translator services, surgery, post-operative checkups, and medications are bundled into one fixed price, ranging from €2,500 to €6,000 depending on technique and graft count.





The collaboration was based on medical outcomes and clinical trust, rather than promotional endorsements. The Houston Rockets and Vera Clinic agreement reflects a larger trend in which medical credibility is transcending borders. A basketball team is investing in scientific care, clinical transparency, and global outcomes; not just sponsorship optics. Patients are increasingly searching for clinics with real metrics, therapies backed by measurable outcomes, and partnerships that signal clinical trust rather than financial arrangements. The collaboration between the Houston Rockets and Vera Clinic aligns with that model.

