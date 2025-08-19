The Founders Inc.: Anua Breaks into 650 'Boots' Stores in UK... "Cements K-Beauty Status in Europe"

- More than a sixfold increase in nine months from 120 stores in October 2024, strengthening its retail footprint across the UK

- Significantly expanding its product lineup... Introducing high-performance skincare products such as the 'Rice Toner' and 'PDRN Serum'

- Boots retail sales grow 26% in Q2 2025... A 10% discount promotion on bestsellers will run through next month

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANUA, a global beauty brand operated by the international brand-building company The Founders Inc. (Co-CEOs Seonhyeong Yi and Changju Lee), has expanded its presence in the European market by increasing the number of its bricks-and-mortar locations at Boots, the UK's largest health and beauty retailer, to 650.

Anua started with 120 stores when it first launched at Boots in October last year, and quickly expanded to 470 in March and 650 as of July. The number of stores has increased more than sixfold in nine months, establishing itself as a leading K-beauty brand with a robust distribution network across the UK in a short period of time.

Alongside the store expansion, the number of products stocked has also increased significantly. The product range has grown from the original seven items to over 15 per store. The company has newly introduced several hero products to physical retail, including its well-known 'Rice' line and high-performance serums such as the 'Azelaic Acid Serum' and the 'PDRN Serum.' The latter two have shown strong performance in the U.S. market, becoming bestsellers within six months of launch and further broadening the brand's skincare offering.

These achievements are attributed to a combination of Anua's proactive online-offline omnichannel marketing strategy and positive reception from UK consumers. The "PDRN Serum" saw a 90% increase in weekly sales during the May-June campaign in the UK, while Anua's retail sales at Boots rose by 26% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, once again highlighting the strong local demand for K-beauty.

"Through this store rollout, we have secured a meaningful share in the UK's in-store skincare market as a representative K-beauty brand," an Anua spokesperson said. "We plan to broaden our product portfolio and retail strategy through multiple channels and initiatives to further solidify our position as a leading skincare brand in the UK."

Meanwhile, Anua is currently running a 10% discount promotion on key products-including the "TXA Serum," "PDRN Serum," and "Azelaic Acid Serum"-available through both Boots' online and in-store channels until August 26.

Brand Profile

ANUA, a leading global beauty brand

Founded in 2019, Anua is a skincare brand that carefully selects the most effective natural and dermocosmetic ingredients, and offers a comprehensive range tailored to various skin concerns. Best-selling products include ? Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner ? Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil ? TXA Niacinamide Serum. Recently, the brand has established itself as a leading K-beauty skincare label by achieving strong growth across global distribution platforms such as Amazon Global and eBay Japan.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anua-breaks-into-650-boots-stores-in-uk-cements-k-beauty-status-in-europe-302532899.html