Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to introduce the 12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary lens for APS-C format mirrorless cameras, available in early September 2025.

The 12mm F1.4 is the smallest and lightest of Sigma's five DC Contemporary prime lenses, weighing in at only 7.9 ounces, ideal for travel and everyday use for both photography and video. The ultra-wide angle of view is perfect for landscape and night sky photography, as well as video and vlogging where it's necessary to record yourself and your surroundings at the same time. The large F1.4 aperture provides great performance in low light, and also helps blur backgrounds to eliminate distracting elements while making the subject pop. As part of Sigma's Contemporary line, this portable powerhouse combines simple operation with outstanding image quality, plus the latest in technical innovations to keep the lens as compact as possible. All of the photographic notes are hit with this lens.

In fact, this lens features the widest angle of view of any F1.4 lens designed for APS-C cameras, and offers exceptional optical performance across the entire frame, even wide open, making it an excellent choice for low-light situations. With three double-sided aspherical lenses and two SLD glass elements, sagittal coma flare is well-corrected, ensuring crisp, clear images when photographing starry skies.

In addition, the 12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary is a great choice for video, with minimal focus breathing, a manual aperture ring (control ring on Canon RF Mount), and smooth, responsive autofocus, ideal for tracking moving subjects. Its compact size makes it perfect for handheld or gimbal use, particularly vlogging, streaming, and other settings where a wide angle of view is essential.

Furthermore, the lens features a dust and splash-resistant structure, plus a water and oil-repellant coating on the front element, to ensure high performance in virtually any conditions.

The Sigma 12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary lens will be available in early September at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X Mount, and Canon RF Mount for a retail price of $629 USD.

Exclusively for mirrorless cameras

Compatible with crop sensor cameras

CONTEMPORARY

12mm F1.4 DC

Powerful visual expression enabled by superior optical performance combining an ultra-wide angle and F1.4 aperture

Designed for comfortable shooting of both stills and video

A comprehensive lineup of F1.4 prime lenses for APS-C mirrorless cameras





12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary lens for FUJIFILM X Mount

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9491/262723_92052d22c4fac997_001full.jpg

Available mounts: Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X Mount, Canon RF Mount

Supplied accessories: Lens Hood LH652-01, Front Cap LCF-62 IV, Rear Cap LCR III, Pouch

Launch: September 4, 2025

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold under license from Canon Inc.

Sigma Sigma12mmF14Contemporary SigmaContemporary SigmaContemporaryPrime SigmaDC MadeInAizu

Effortless shooting for both stills and video. This ultra-wide F1.4 lens brings creativity and color to everyday moments - with superb image quality and mobility.

The Sigma 12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary is an ultra-wide-angle prime lens that achieves the widest angle of view of 12mm among all F1.4 lenses for APS-C cameras available in the market today.1 Featuring the latest optical design, the lens delivers high resolution, capturing vast starry skies and landscapes with exquisite detail from its wide-open aperture. While maintaining uncompromising performance, the compact and lightweight design maximizes the mobility of APS-C cameras, enabling agile shooting. This large-aperture ultra-wide-angle lens seamlessly combines high performance and portability, bringing new perspectives to a wide range of scenes, whether stills and video, including outdoor landscapes, travel, and street photography.

1. As an AF-compatible interchangeable lens for APS-C cameras. (As of August 2025, by Sigma.)

KEY FEATURES

Powerful visual expression enabled by superior optical performance combining an ultra-wide angle and F1.4 aperture.

The widest angle of view of 12mm among F1.4 lenses for APS-C cameras

The world's first1 lens to achieve a 12mm focal length with a large F1.4 aperture. The ultra-wide angle of 12mm (equivalent to 18mm2 in 35mm format) captures the entire scene in front of you, while the dynamic angle of view and brightness of F1.4 enable highly impressive photography even in low-light conditions, such as nighttime street photography. Additionally, the ultra-wide angle is ideal for group selfies and vlogging. Whether shooting stills or video, the Sigma 12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary offers high flexibility and diverse possibilities in creative expression.

1. As an AF-compatible interchangeable lens for APS-C cameras. (As of August 2025, by Sigma.)

2. Equivalent to 19mm for Canon RF Mount.

Outstanding optical performance across the entire image

Three double-sided aspherical lenses and two SLD glass elements are effectively arranged to achieve high optical performance from a wide-open aperture of F1.4. Sagittal coma flare is also well corrected, ensuring clear, crisp images from edge to edge, even in starry night scenes where fine details and sharpness are essential.

Compact and lightweight design for excellent portability

The effective placement of double-sided aspherical elements has resulted in a compact and lightweight design with a total length of 69.4mm and a weight of 225g1, despite its ultra-wide angle and large aperture. This ensures high mobility, making the lens easy to carry around for travel and outdoor scenes. The lens is also compatible with shooting grips and gimbals. Photographers and filmmakers can enjoy the dynamic expression unique to a 12mm F1.4 lens, effortlessly.

1. The figure is for Sony E-mount.

Designed for comfortable shooting of both stills and video

Smooth, responsive autofocus powered by a stepping motor

High-speed, high-precision autofocus is achieved by driving a lightweight focus lens with a stepping motor that enables precise control. Whether shooting still images or videos, the Sigma 12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary captures important moments without missing a beat. In addition to everyday snapshots, the lens delivers high tracking performance in scenes with movement, enabling high-quality video production.

Minimal focus breathing

Focus breathing is suppressed, minimizing changes in the angle of view caused by focus shift and enabling smooth, natural-looking focus pulls when recording video.

Aperture ring with various functions

Equipped with an aperture ring for intuitive control of the aperture. The Canon RF Mount version has a control ring instead of an aperture ring, allowing functions to be assigned according to the user's preferred settings.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Using advanced simulation technology, flare and ghosting have been largely eliminated, ensuring that the lens renders rich, high-contrast results in all conditions.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure / water- and oil-repellent coating

In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure1, the frontmost surface of the lens has a water- and oil-repellent coating applied, so that the lens can be used safely even in harsh outdoor environments.

1. The product is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant but is not waterproof. When using the lens near water, etc., take care not to allow large amounts of water to splash on it. If water gets inside the lens, it may cause a major malfunction and render the lens unrepairable.

A comprehensive lineup of F1.4 prime lenses for APS-C mirrorless cameras

The Sigma Contemporary line offers a wide range of F1.4 prime lenses for APS-C cameras. Based on the concept of combining exceptional resolution with a compact, lightweight design, Sigma has achieved a full lineup of F1.4 lenses across key focal lengths-16mm, 23mm 30mm, and 56mm and now 12mm. The addition of the Sigma 12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary further expands the large-aperture lens series, delivering outstanding optical performance, while maintaining the mobility suited to APS-C mirrorless systems.

LIST OF FEATURES

Stepping motor

Water- and oil-repellent coating

Aperture ring 1

Dust- and splash-resistant structure

Mount Conversion Service available

Every single lens undergoes Sigma's proprietary MTF measuring system

1. The Canon RF Mount version has a control ring instead of an aperture ring.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

These figures are for Sony E-mount

Lens construction: 14 elements in 12 groups (2 SLD, 3 aspherical elements) Angle of View: 99.6° Number of Diaphragm Blades: 9 (Rounded Diaphragm) Minimum Aperture: F16 Minimum Focusing Distance: 17.2cm / 6.8in. Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:8.4 Filter Size: 62mm Maximum Diameter x Length: 68.0mm x 69.4mm / 2.7in. x 2.7in. Weight: 225g / 7.9oz.

PRODUCT CODES

Sigma 12mm F1.4 DC | Contemporary Sony E-mount 0085126 416652 FUJIFILM X Mount 0085126 416751 Canon RF Mount 0085126 416720

ACCESSORY (Supplied) Lens Hood LH652-01 0085126 942458 Front Cap LCF-62 IV 0085126 941543 Rear Cap LCR III (Sony E-mount) 0085126 941635 Rear Cap LCR III (FUJIFILM X Mount) 0085126 941642 Rear Cap LCR III (Canon RF Mount) 0085126 941666

ACCESSORY (Optional) WR Protector 62mm 0085126 930936 Protector 62mm 0085126 931063 WR UV Filter 62mm 0085126 930677 WR Circular PL Filter 62mm 0085126 930806

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262723

SOURCE: Sigma Corporation of America