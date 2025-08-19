Navatar Group, Inc.: Navatar Unveils AI-Powered CRM That Meets M&A Advisors Where They Work From Outlook to Slack to CRM: Investment Banking's First Truly Embedded Intelligence Platform For Salesforce

Leveraging Salesforce's Agentforce and Microsoft Copilot, Navatar Automates Data Entry and Turns Activity into AI-Driven Intelligence

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar, the leading platform for private markets, today announced the launch of its next-generation, fully AI-powered CRM purpose-built for M&A advisory firms. The new platform combines intelligence, automation, and usability-solving one of the biggest challenges firms face when trying to put AI to work: data.

A recent Business Insider articlewarned: "AI intensifies data flaws rather than solving them," noting that data is one of the top reasons AI projects fail. For many advisory firms, legacy CRMs have made that problem worse-requiring tedious data entry that bankers inevitably avoid. As a result, most of the useful intelligence remains trapped in inboxes, documents and individual banker memory.

Navatar solves this by automatically capturing and structuring activity from emails, call notes, LinkedIn, Slack, documents, public domain and third-party data-including relevant benchmarks, market comps, and triggers from the public internet-turning your team's daily activity into structured, usable intelligence for AI to operate on-turning your team's daily activity into structured, usable intelligence for AI to operate on.

AI Where You Work: Inside Outlook, Navatar, or Slack

Navatar combines the best of Salesforce AI)and Microsoft Copilot so dealmakers no longer need to log into a CRM to get intelligence. Whether working inside Outlook, Navatar or Slack, users receive real-time insights, recommendations, and automation-all natively delivered in the tools they already use.

Leveraging Salesforce's Agentforce, Navatar ensures that all proprietary client and deal information remains private and compliant, never shared with or exposed to public AI models. Firms get the power of generative AI with the security of an enterprise-grade, private data environment.

Within Microsoft Outlook

Smart Contact Insights - See who knows the contact, related mandates, and past interactions directly in your inbox.

- See who knows the contact, related mandates, and past interactions directly in your inbox. Email Summarization & Next Steps - AI condenses long threads and suggests follow-ups, tasks, and next steps.

- AI condenses long threads and suggests follow-ups, tasks, and next steps. Deal Context at a Glance - View associated mandates, stage, and buyer/seller lists without logging in.

- View associated mandates, stage, and buyer/seller lists without logging in. Automated Meeting Prep - Get AI-generated briefs from emails, calendar events, and CRM activity.

- Get AI-generated briefs from emails, calendar events, and CRM activity. Activity Capture - Sync emails, calendar and meetings to the right deals and clients automatically.



Within Navatar

Thematic Sourcing - Identify sectors and companies likely to transact by analyzing market signals, including public news, filings, and web-based benchmarks.

- Identify sectors and companies likely to transact by analyzing market signals, including public news, filings, and web-based benchmarks. Buyer/Seller Matching - Predict the most likely matches based on past transactions and strategic fit.

- Predict the most likely matches based on past transactions and strategic fit. Relationship Intelligence : Auto-map referral paths, warm intros, and deal team connectivity using AI across your team's network.

: Auto-map referral paths, warm intros, and deal team connectivity using AI across your team's network. Document Intelligence - Extract key terms, risks, and data from documents and models.

- Extract key terms, risks, and data from documents and models. Pipeline Intelligence - Generate AI summaries for pipeline reporting.

- Generate AI summaries for pipeline reporting. Task Automation - Auto-create follow-ups based on conversation or document triggers.

Within Slack

CRM Alerts in Slack - Get real-time updates on mandates, buyer interest, and client activity.

- Get real-time updates on mandates, buyer interest, and client activity. Conversation Linking - Tag Slack threads to deals, clients, or contacts.

- Tag Slack threads to deals, clients, or contacts. AI Channel Summaries - Capture highlights and actions from busy deal channels.

- Capture highlights and actions from busy deal channels. Push to CRM - Log notes or tasks in Navatar directly from Slack.

AI Use Cases for M&A Advisory Firms

Navatar's AI transforms every stage of the advisory workflow:

Deal Origination - Thematic sourcing, buyer/seller matching, relationship mapping, competitive intelligence.

- Thematic sourcing, buyer/seller matching, relationship mapping, competitive intelligence. Pitching - AI-generated buyer lists, pitch deck content, market comps, and tailored sector heatmaps.

- AI-generated buyer lists, pitch deck content, market comps, and tailored sector heatmaps. Execution - Document review, data room analysis, call summaries, buyer engagement scoring.

- Document review, data room analysis, call summaries, buyer engagement scoring. Client Coverage - Contact enrichment, coverage risk alerts, cross-sell opportunity detection.

- Contact enrichment, coverage risk alerts, cross-sell opportunity detection. Market Intelligence - Real-time alerts, comps/multiples tracking, buyer watchlists.

- Real-time alerts, comps/multiples tracking, buyer watchlists. Workflow Automation - Automatic activity logging, task creation, and compliance trails.

About Navatar

Navatar (@navatargroup) powers leading investment banks, M&A advisory firms, and alternative asset managers with cloud CRM solutions purpose-built for private markets. Now fully AI-powered, Navatar captures intelligence automatically and delivers insights directly into Outlook, Slack, and CRM-turning every interaction into firmwide knowledge.

Built on Salesforce and integrated with Microsoft Copilot, Navatar eliminates manual data entry, unifies relationship context, and orchestrates complex deal processes-without disrupting how bankers work. Backed by over two decades of CRM expertise, Navatar is used by hundreds of global firms to win more mandates, deepen coverage, and execute faster.

For more information, visit www.navatargroup.com.

Sales Team

Navatar

sales@navatargroup.com