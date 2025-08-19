LG Electronics: LG To Unveil New Content Partnerships To Enhance In-Vehicle Experience At IAA Mobility 2025

Company to Present Strategy for Redefining the In-Cabin Experience and Reveal Landmark Collaborations That Expand Its Automotive Content Ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG), a leading innovator in mobility technology, is set to present its forward-thinking vision for future mobility at IAA MOBILITY 2025 in Munich, Germany, this September. Recognized as the world's leading platform for mobility, technology and sustainability, IAA MOBILITY brings together global leaders across industries. Key themes at this year's event include the software-defined vehicle (SDV), AI, connectivity and smart infrastructure.

During the exhibition, LG will host a special session titled "Redefining the In-Cabin Experience: Why the Automotive Content Ecosystem Matters." The session will begin with an opening speech from Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company, who will outline LG's strategic vision for the future of the in-cabin experience and the growing role of its Automotive Content Platform (ACP).

LG ACP powered by webOS plays a central role in realizing the company's SDV vision by bringing home entertainment experiences into the vehicle. During the event, LG will preview significant new developments in its content ecosystem, enabled by strategic collaborations with global leaders in digital entertainment and communication. These initiatives mark a key step toward redefining the vehicle as a content-centric, connected environment.

The speech will be followed by a panel discussion where Mr. Eun will be joined by Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at LG's Media Entertainment Solution Company, and executives from LG's newly-announced strategic partners. The conversation will delve into how these collaborations are reshaping in-vehicle content experiences, enhancing user engagement for both drivers and passengers, and unlocking new value for automakers through integrated services.

"LG has long been recognized for enriching everyday life through its innovative consumer electronics," said Mr. Eun. "Now, we're bringing that same expertise to mobility -transforming vehicles into immersive, experience-rich environments. Together with our partners, we're accelerating the creation of a rich and scalable content ecosystem for the coming era of the experience-defined vehicle."

LG's lecture session, "Redefining the In-Cabin Experience: Why the Automotive Content Ecosystem Matters," is scheduled for September 9 at 11:00 AM (CEST) on the Summit Stage in Hall B2 at Trade Fair Center Messe München. For more information, please visit the official IAA MOBILITY 2025 website.

About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company

The LG Vehicle Solution Company (VS) is bringing LG's unique human-centered innovations to the automotive industry. As a trusted and innovative partner, the company provides intelligent solutions including head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS vision systems, and software solutions for software-defined vehicles. Committed to "Driving Better Future Mobility," the company has diversified its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities, including automotive lighting systems, e-powertrain, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility. To stay updated with the latest news, subscribe to the LG mobility newsletter, LG Loop at www.LG.com/global/mobility/newsletter and follow the LG VS Company LinkedIn channel at www.linkedin.com/company/lgvehiclesolution .

