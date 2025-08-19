Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2025 08:10 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FITUEYES Set to Redefine Your TV Room at IFA Berlin 2025

BERLIN, Aug. 19, 2025, the design-forward creator of iconic TV stands and audio-visual furniture, will present its latest collections at IFA Berlin 2025from September 5 to 9. At its 200 m² booth (H22-112), the brand will invite visitors into three immersive zones: a product showcase, home theatre, and gaming room, each blending innovation, artistry, and lifestyle inspiration.

Where Design Defies Boundaries
Founded in 2016, FITUEYES is redefining how people interact with living spaces through mobile, functional, and stylish TV stands. More than simple supports for screens, each design is a dialogue between form and freedom, sparking an audio-visual revolution.

FITUEYES TV Stand Collections 2025

FITUEYES TV Stand Collections 2025

Collections with Character
Inspired by architecture, art, and philosophy, FITUEYES collectionsbalance bold aesthetics with functionality:

  • Eiffel Series (https://fitueyes.com/collections/eiffel-series) - Warm wood-and-iron designs inspired by the Eiffel Tower, with adjustable height, swivel and tilt, and broad TV compatibility.
  • Picasso Series (https://fitueyes.com/collections/picasso-series) - Drawing on Picasso's abstract cubism, the series features triangular forms that blend artistic expression with modern simplicity.
  • Master Series (https://fitueyes.com/collections/master-series) - Echoing the timeless architecture of St Paul's Cathedral, this collection offers a compact design with hidden wheels, a magnetic back cover, and discreet cable management.
  • Cantor Series (https://fitueyes.com/collections/cantor-series) - Sculpted marble and silk-finished metal create a refined centerpiece for luxury interiors.
  • Zen Series (https://fitueyes.com/collections/zen-series) - Nordic-style wood and clean lines, offering flexible height and harmonious design.
  • Collector Series (https://fitueyes.com/collections/collector-series) - Bold colors and unconventional forms transform the TV stand into a statement piece.

IFA 2025 will showcase the Eiffel, Master, Cantor, and a special Picasso edition.

"Our stands are more than supports-they transform how people experience spaces," says Giulio Wu, Chief Designer at FITUEYES, "Furniture should inspire and adapt, breathing new life into any environment."

Innovation, Quality, and Service
Innovation drives the FITUEYES portfolio, where design meets purposeful functionality. Quality is uncompromising, ensuring durability, comfort, and an elevated audio-visual experience. Service is personal, offering professional online support, smooth order management, and attentive after-sales care.

Discover FITUEYES at IFA
The booth features a cinematic home theatre zone with refined entertainment setups and a gaming zone designed for comfort and performance. Visitors can see how FITUEYES transforms not just a TV setup but an entire lifestyle, redefining the relationship between technology and living spaces.

For more on event highlights, visit fitueyes.comor follow FITUEYES on Instagram), Facebook), and YouTube).

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a81da51c-ddbe-4c92-a573-7dbceaa8e7ee



Media Contact: Andreas Keck Email: andreas@ispiderpr.com Tel: +49 176 2157 4712

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.