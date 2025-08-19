FITUEYES Set to Redefine Your TV Room at IFA Berlin 2025

BERLIN, Aug. 19, 2025, the design-forward creator of iconic TV stands and audio-visual furniture, will present its latest collections at IFA Berlin 2025from September 5 to 9. At its 200 m² booth (H22-112), the brand will invite visitors into three immersive zones: a product showcase, home theatre, and gaming room, each blending innovation, artistry, and lifestyle inspiration.

Where Design Defies Boundaries

Founded in 2016, FITUEYES is redefining how people interact with living spaces through mobile, functional, and stylish TV stands. More than simple supports for screens, each design is a dialogue between form and freedom, sparking an audio-visual revolution.





FITUEYES TV Stand Collections 2025



Collections with Character

Inspired by architecture, art, and philosophy, FITUEYES collectionsbalance bold aesthetics with functionality:

Eiffel Series - Warm wood-and-iron designs inspired by the Eiffel Tower, with adjustable height, swivel and tilt, and broad TV compatibility.

Picasso Series - Drawing on Picasso's abstract cubism, the series features triangular forms that blend artistic expression with modern simplicity.

Master Series - Echoing the timeless architecture of St Paul's Cathedral, this collection offers a compact design with hidden wheels, a magnetic back cover, and discreet cable management.

Cantor Series - Sculpted marble and silk-finished metal create a refined centerpiece for luxury interiors.

Zen Series - Nordic-style wood and clean lines, offering flexible height and harmonious design.

Collector Series - Bold colors and unconventional forms transform the TV stand into a statement piece.

IFA 2025 will showcase the Eiffel, Master, Cantor, and a special Picasso edition.

"Our stands are more than supports-they transform how people experience spaces," says Giulio Wu, Chief Designer at FITUEYES, "Furniture should inspire and adapt, breathing new life into any environment."

Innovation, Quality, and Service

Innovation drives the FITUEYES portfolio, where design meets purposeful functionality. Quality is uncompromising, ensuring durability, comfort, and an elevated audio-visual experience. Service is personal, offering professional online support, smooth order management, and attentive after-sales care.

Discover FITUEYES at IFA

The booth features a cinematic home theatre zone with refined entertainment setups and a gaming zone designed for comfort and performance. Visitors can see how FITUEYES transforms not just a TV setup but an entire lifestyle, redefining the relationship between technology and living spaces.

For more on event highlights, visit fitueyes.com or follow FITUEYES on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

