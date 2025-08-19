Agilyx ASA reports Styrenyx analysis shows CO2 emission reductions of up to 86%

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) (ISIN: NO0010872468) (WKN: A2QGQ) ("Agilyx" or the "Company"), announces a third-party reviewed Product Carbon Footprint report of Styrenyx, Agilyx's proprietary recycling technology, shows CO2 emissions can be cut by up to 86% by using depolymerization of waste polystyrene compared to fossil production.

To better assess the carbon footprint of Styrenyx, our advanced recycling, post-consumer waste circular styrene production, Agilyx commissioned Sphera Solutions, Inc. to perform a cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint (PCF) consistent with ISO 14067:2018 standards, and compare results to conventional production of styrene from fossil resources. As announced in March 2025, the results have now been reviewed by a third party, confirming that when Styrenyx uses renewable energy to recycle polystyrene (PS) to styrene, it can reduce up to 86% of carbon-equivalent emissions compared to fossil-based production. At minimum, Styrenyx can save 46% carbon-equivalent emissions when powered by a standard electrical grid. This is higher than the 38% savings originally reported in March 2025.

"Our advanced recycling technology not only enables a circular economy for plastic, it does so with lower-carbon impact. Investing in and choosing innovative solutions for plastic waste is essential for building the infrastructure needed for a lower-carbon, more sustainable future, and helps solve the plastic waste crisis", said Chris Faulkner, Chief Technology Officer of Agilyx.

