Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue E-Geld-Lizenz katapultiert diese Aktie in die Champions League
WKN: A2QD56 | ISIN: NO0010872468 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NQ
Tradegate
18.08.25 | 12:52
2,025 Euro
-1,70 % -0,035
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILYX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILYX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0352,07508:34
2,0502,06008:30
19.08.2025 08:18 Uhr
80 Leser
Agilyx ASA reports Styrenyx analysis shows CO2 emission reductions of up to 86%

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) (ISIN: NO0010872468) (WKN: A2QGQ) ("Agilyx" or the "Company"), announces a third-party reviewed Product Carbon Footprint report of Styrenyx, Agilyx's proprietary recycling technology, shows CO2 emissions can be cut by up to 86% by using depolymerization of waste polystyrene compared to fossil production.

To better assess the carbon footprint of Styrenyx, our advanced recycling, post-consumer waste circular styrene production, Agilyx commissioned Sphera Solutions, Inc. to perform a cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint (PCF) consistent with ISO 14067:2018 standards, and compare results to conventional production of styrene from fossil resources. As announced in March 2025, the results have now been reviewed by a third party, confirming that when Styrenyx uses renewable energy to recycle polystyrene (PS) to styrene, it can reduce up to 86% of carbon-equivalent emissions compared to fossil-based production. At minimum, Styrenyx can save 46% carbon-equivalent emissions when powered by a standard electrical grid. This is higher than the 38% savings originally reported in March 2025.

"Our advanced recycling technology not only enables a circular economy for plastic, it does so with lower-carbon impact. Investing in and choosing innovative solutions for plastic waste is essential for building the infrastructure needed for a lower-carbon, more sustainable future, and helps solve the plastic waste crisis", said Chris Faulkner, Chief Technology Officer of Agilyx.

Download the full report by visiting our website: https://www.agilyx.com/styrenyx/

CONTACT:
Inquiries: investors@agilyx.com

Learn more at: www.agilyx.com

For media resources, visit: https://www.agilyx.com/media-assets/

Stay in the loop by following our Linkedin company page.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/agilyx/r/agilyx-asa-reports-styrenyx-analysis-shows-co2-emission-reductions-of-up-to-86-,c4208494

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/agilyx/i/agilyx-0283-edit,c3461399

Agilyx-0283-edit

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agilyx-asa-reports-styrenyx-analysis-shows-co2-emission-reductions-of-up-to-86-302533179.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
