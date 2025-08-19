Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
19.08.25 | 08:18
2,455 Euro
+5,14 % +0,120
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2025 08:26 Uhr
74 Leser
Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Notice of Half-Year Financial Results

Faron Pharmaceuticals will publish its half-year financial results for January-June 2025 on Wednesday 27 August 2025

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers through novel immunological pathways, will report its unaudited half-year financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2025, on Wednesday, 27 August 2025.

A virtual briefing and Q&A session for investors, analysts and media will be hosted by Dr. Juho Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer, Yrjö Wichmann, Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Petri Bono, Chief Medical Officer, at 09:00 am (EDT) / 2:00 pm (BST) / 4:00 pm (EEST) on Wednesday, 27 August 2025. Webcast registration link: Faron 2025 Half-Year Financial Results

The half-year report, presentation, and a replay of the webcast will be published afterward on the Company's website at: Reports and presentations - Faron

For more information, please contact:

Kare Laukkanen
+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US (media)
Alyssa Paldo
+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser and Broker
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner
Phone: +44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy, Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North
Juha Karttunen
Phone: +358 (0)40 555 4727
Jukka Järvelä
Phone: +358 (0)50 553 8990

About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com .

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-notice-of-half-year-financial-results-1062717

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
