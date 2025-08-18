NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Figure Technology Solutions, Inc.1 ("Figure") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.Figure has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "FIGR."Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and BofA Securities are acting as lead bookrunners.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 1-877-821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; and BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.1 Shareholder and regulatory approval are required, prior to closing of the FT Intermediate, Inc. and Figure Markets Holdings, Inc. merger and subsequent name change to Figure Technology Solutions, Inc.About Figure Technology SolutionsFigure Technology Solutions, Inc. is a blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 160 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $16 billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure's ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure's on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that operates as a tokenized money market fund.Contactspress@figure.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250818159849/en/