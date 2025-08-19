Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DNRS | ISIN: BE0003816338 | Ticker-Symbol: OCW
Frankfurt
19.08.25 | 08:01
7,340 Euro
+0,69 % +0,050
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CMB.TECH NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CMB.TECH NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3307,61008:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2025 08:34 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH - Last Day of Trading in Golden Ocean shares

HAMILTON, Bermuda, 19 August 2025 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 18 August 2025 by Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL & Euronext Oslo Børs: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean") relating to the key dates for completion of the merger between Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext Brussels: CMBT) (the "Merger").

Subject to timely approval by today's Special General Meeting in Golden Ocean and completion of the Merger as set out therein, the last day of trading in and listing of the Golden Ocean shares will be today, 19 August 2025.

For further details on the timeline for completion of the Merger, see announcement on 18 August 2025.

About Golden Ocean

Golden Ocean is a Bermuda incorporated shipping company specialising in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. The Golden Ocean fleet consists of 89 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 13.5 million deadweight tonnes. Golden Ocean's ordinary shares are listed on Nasdaq with a secondary listing on the Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol "GOGL".

For further queries, please contact:
Peder Simonsen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.