Chinese researchers, led by a research team from PV Technology Center of Tongwei Co. , Ltd, used a sequential annealing process in the fabrication of tandem solar cells, featuring a wide bandgap perovskite top cell on a fully-textured commercial crystalline silicon heterojunction bottom cell. The resulting device had a certified power conversion efficiency of 31. 4%, outperforming a 29. 43%-efficient control cell. Scientists in China, led by a research team from the PV Technology Center of Tongwei Co. , Ltd, a unit of Chinese vertically integrated solar manufacturer Tongwei, used a lower temperature, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...