Tineco, a pioneer in intelligent cleaning solutions, unveils its latest innovation, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam. This next-generation vacuum mop combines the natural power of 140 °C steam with an ultra-flexible design and smart technologies.

Tineco Introduces the New FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam: Steam at the Service of Well-being

Designed for modern households, this new device cleans and disinfects floors without chemicals, using steam alone. An ecological, effective, and healthy solution that becomes the perfect daily ally for a clean home, even with children or pets.

Thanks to its ultra-flat 180° swivel head, it easily slips under low furniture. Its smart sensors automatically adjust the power according to the dirt level for optimal cleaning. No more scrubbing, rinsing, or drying the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam does it all by itself.

A concentration of technologies for optimal cleaning:

HyperSteam steam at 140 °C: removes stains, bacteria, and naturally disinfects

perfect for cleaning under low furniture without moving anything Up to 80 minutes autonomy: clean an entire floor without recharging

stops hair and fur to prevent blockages Automatic brush cleaning and drying: silent, fast, and hygienic

adjust suction power in real time based on dirt levels 3-sided edge cleaning: efficiently reaches baseboards and corners

Availability and Pricing

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam is available now on Amazon France and the official Tineco online store , with a recommended retail price of 699€

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam Plus version will be available from early October in Fnac Darty and Boulanger stores, with a recommended retail price of 699€

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

