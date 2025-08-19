2026 Taoxichuan Art Center Residency Open Call

JINGDEZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoxichuan Art Center officially launches the 2026 "Migratory Birds Project" international artists residency program, open to domestic and foreign artists (including, but not limited to, pottery, glass, wood art, etc.) who wish to explore the profound ceramic culture of the birthplace of porcelain.

As one of China's most influential international artist residency platforms, Taoxichuan Art Center has hosted thousands of artists from 56 countries and regions since its establishment. During their residency, artists not only receive professional creative support but also have the opportunity to participate in Taoxichuan's regularly held art exhibitions, academic lectures, salons, and industry forums.

Taoxichuan Art Center features four dedicated residency spaces: Jingdezhen International Studio, Taoxichuan Glass Studio, S3 Art Tribe and S4 Art Soho. Jingdezhen International Studio specializes in ceramic art creation and cultural exchange, offering global artists a unique platform for creative exploration and collaboration. Taoxichuan Glass Studio is fully equipped with professional equipment to support various glass techniques, including the glassblowing, kiln casting, lampworking, mosaic glass, and other series of processes. S3 Art Tribe includes 10 separate studio space, lecture independent, shared pottery room (Throwing), glazing and electric kiln room, shared laundry room, and an open space. S4 Art Soho blends creation, exhibition and leisure into a multifunctional space.

In addition, Spring and Autumn Art Fair is Taoxichuan's key brand event, held twice a year in spring and autumn respectively. First launched in October 2017, Spring and Autumn Art Fair has been held 10 times successfully, attracting hundreds of artists, designers and craftsmen from around the world. Beyond providing professional exhibition space for creators, the event helps artists realize the commercial value of their works.

2025 Spring and Autumn Art Fair (Autumn Fair) will be grandly held in Taoxichuan, Jingdezhen on October 17, 2025. During the event, China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Expo, thematic exhibitions, art markets, and a series of academic activities will be held concurrently, establishing a comprehensive platform for global artists.

The application deadline for 2026 "Migratory Birds Project" international artists residency program is November 15, 2025. Review result will be announced on December 10, 2025 via Jingdezhen International Studio official website: http://www.jingdezhenstudio.com/.

Registration channel for the Chinese mainland:

https://art-cn.easyzf.com/login.html

Registration channel for regions other than the Chinese mainland:

https://art.easyzf.com/

