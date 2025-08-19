US manufacturer EcoFlow has introduced a 6 kWh residential battery and backup system in the Australian market, expandable to 30 kWh. From pv magazine Australia EcoFlow said the Delta Pro Ultra is a next-generation stackable power station built to serve as a whole-home battery generator and backup power system designed for both daily energy use and extended outages. A single Delta unit offers 6 kWh capacity and 6,900 W of output, and multiple units can be stacked to provide up to 30 kWh capacity. The company said the Delta Pro Ultra has a solar input of 5. 6 kW and integrates with both existing ...

