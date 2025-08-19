SAEL Industries has signed 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 480 MW of solar projects in Gujarat and 400 MW in Punjab. The projects, priced at INR 2. 56 ($0. 029)/kWh and INR 2. 97/kWh respectively, are scheduled to begin operations within 24 months of signing. From pv magazine India SAEL Industries, an integrated renewable energy company, has signed two PPAs for 880 MW (AC) of PV projects, including 400 MW in Punjab and 480 MW in Gujarat. These projects will add to SAEL's solar individual power production portfolio. In Gujarat, SAEL, through its subsidiaries SAEL Solar P Sixteen and ...

