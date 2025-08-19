Daesang Corporation: Daesang's Jongga Hits the Right Notes at London's APE 2025 with Kimchi Blast

Jongga booth appears at APE 2025 in Victoria Park, London on August 15-16 and 22-24

Immersive kimchi experiences include fermentation demos, finger food tastings, interactive games, and more

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang announced on the 19th that its leading kimchi brand Jongga is taking part in the All Points East (APE) music festival in Victoria Park, London as part of its global kimchi campaign, Kimchi Blast.

Held August 15-16 and continuing August 22-24, APE is one of London's most iconic music festivals, drawing more than 200,000 attendees annually. Alongside headlining artists, the festival features film screenings, street performances, markets, and more, making it a true celebration of culture and community. This year, Daesang is taking Kimchi Blast to the next level. After building buzz through pop-ups and food trucks in everyday settings, the brand is stepping into one of the UK's top cultural arenas. The goal is to deliver a full-sensory kimchi experience that moves beyond sampling and connects with Millennials and Gen Zers in spaces where culture, creativity, and community converge.

At APE 2025, Jongga is hosting an interactive booth designed to showcase the depth and flavor of kimchi, one of the cornerstones of Korean cuisine, to British and European consumers. During the first weekend (August 15-16), the booth attracted approximately 6,000 visitors, who immersed themselves in Jongga's take on kimchi through tastings, demos, and activities.

Under the theme "Feel the Ferment," the booth features three immersive zones: Experience Zone, Tasting Zone, and Game Zone. Styled like a giant Kimchi Kooler refrigerator, its eye-catching exterior features a dramatic oversized door that draws in curious festivalgoers.

Inside the Experience Zone, visitors learn about Jongga's history and products, as well as observe kimchi fermentation up close. A major highlight is the Aroma Chamber, where ingredient-shaped installations let guests smell some of the core components of kimchi, including garlic, green onion, and ginger, offering an intuitive, sensory understanding of this fermented food.

The Tasting Zone serves kimchi-based finger foods tailored to local palates. One option, the Sunny Jongga Cracker, features a crispy base topped with egg-mayo spread and Jongga Mat Kimchi. Another, the Jongga Green Garden, offers a vegan-friendly bite made with vegan cheese and vegan Mat Kimchi. These creative takes merge tradition with trend, showing how kimchi can evolve into stylish, modern cuisine.

In the Game Zone, visitors engage with the Jongga brand through playful hands-on activities. Kimchi-Claw is a crane game that lets players try to grab plush toys in the shape of kimchi ingredients such as garlic, chili, and napa cabbage. Kimchi-Nado is a fast-paced challenge where participants catch falling kimchi illustrations on a screen. Participants walk away with temporary tattoos of kimchi characters, and winners receive Jongga-branded prizes such as bags, blankets, and T-shirts.

Lee Kyeong-ae, head of Daesang's Global Kimchi Business Division, stated, "This festival is a fantastic opportunity to introduce fermented foods like kimchi in a fresh, exciting way to European audiences," and added, "We're building Jongga's brand presence in the U.K., our strategic K-Food launchpad for Europe, by developing locally tailored products and expanding high-impact initiatives like Kimchi Blast."

To meet growing demand across Europe, Daesang Jongga established a joint venture in 2023 with Charsznickie Pola Natury (ChPN), a Polish company specializing in fresh fermented vegetables. The venture, Daesang ChPN Europe, is currently building a new production facility in Kraków, Poland. Jongga products are already available at major retailers such as Costco throughout Europe, and the company is accelerating efforts to localize its offerings and expand its footprint. As the world's leading packaged kimchi brand, Daesang's Jongga continues to grow its global presence through creative touchpoints, from pop-ups and cooking contests to major cultural festivals, sharing the taste and culture of kimchi with audiences around the world.

