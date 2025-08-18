Anzeige
18.08.2025
Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc.: Black Rock Coffee Bar Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. ("Black Rock Coffee Bar") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Black Rock Coffee Bar has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "BRCB."

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Baird will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Stifel and William Blair will act as additional book-running managers and Raymond James is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made available only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC by mail at Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated., 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202, Attn: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 792-2473, or by email at syndicate@rwbaird.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar
Black Rock Coffee Bar is a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with more than 150 locations spanning seven states from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

Black Rock Coffee Bar:
Will MacIntosh
investors@br.coffee
(541) 208-1860


