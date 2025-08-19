Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
Neue E-Geld-Lizenz katapultiert diese Aktie in die Champions League
WKN: A3EF1U | ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36
Frankfurt
19.08.25 | 09:19
0,720 Euro
+15,20 % +0,095
Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces New Substantial Shareholder

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic tungsten development Company focused in Nevada, USA, notes today's announcement by Power Metal Resources plc ("Power Metal") regarding the agreement to sell its remaining 24,699,825 ordinary shares in Guardian Metal ("Sale Shares") for £13,584,904 representing a price of 55p per Sale Share to an investment fund managed by Duquesne Family Office LLC ("Duquesne").

Following the disposal, the new shareholder will hold a 14.75% interest in the issued share capital of the Company.

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/POW/disposal-of-remaining-holding-in-gmet/17190029

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Duquesne as a major new shareholder, marking a strong endorsement of Guardian's position in the U.S. critical metals landscape. With our co-flagship tungsten projects in Nevada now moving into a pivotal growth phase, we are focused on delivering significant value for both Duquesne and our broader shareholder base."

For further information visit www.guardianmetalresources.comor contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

Tel: +44 20 7213 0880

Shard Capital Partners LLP

Lead Broker

Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guardian-metal-resources-plc-announces-new-substantial-shareholder-1062719

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
